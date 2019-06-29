New Zealand vs Australia, Leeds weather Forecast Today and Pitch Report: No rains expected

New Zealand vs Australia (NZ vs Aus) World Cup 2019, Leeds weather Forecast Today and Pitch Report: Despite going down in their previous fixture against Pakistan, a win against Australia on Saturday will see New Zealand progress through to the knockout stages of the World Cup.

Advertising

New Zealand is currently placed third with five wins in seven matches. Australia, on the other hand, became the first side to cement their position in the top four and will go into the match with nothing to lose. Both the sides have lost only once match in this edition, but the Kiwis had a washout.

Australia enjoy a 7-3 win-loss record against the Kiwis in World Cups, the last of them in 2015 final. David Warner, who has amassed 500 runs so far, is the leading run-scorer of the tournament and is followed by his teammate and Aussie skipper Aaron Finch, who is just four runs behind him.

WEATHER REPORT: It is expected to be bright and sunny in London and Kiwis will be happy if the game continues without any disruptions.

Advertising

As per Accuweather, the day is going to be warm with the temperature likely to hover around 25 to 31 degrees Celsius. The humidity will be around 60 percent mark.

PITCH REPORT: Out of the two matches played at this venue so far in the tournament, the side batting first have defended the target quite comfortably making the toss an important factor. The batsmen will look to make the most out of the new ball, so a high-scoring contest can be expected on the cards.