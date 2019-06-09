Toggle Menu
World Cup 2019: Kane Williamson half-century sets up comfortable New Zealand winhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/new-zealand-vs-afghanistan-report-5771470/

World Cup 2019: Kane Williamson half-century sets up comfortable New Zealand win

A classy unbeaten half-century by captain Kane Williamson helped New Zealand to a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Afghanistan in the Cricket World Cup at Taunton on Saturday.

Kane Williamson top-scored with an unbeaten 79 after surviving a missed run-out chance on 22. (Reuters) 

A classy unbeaten half-century by captain Kane Williamson helped New Zealand to a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Afghanistan in the Cricket World Cup at Taunton on Saturday.

The Kiwis never looked in any trouble chasing a paltry 173 for victory despite losing two early wickets as Williamson and Ross Taylor shared a century partnership for the third wicket before New Zealand got home with more than 17 overs to spare.

Williamson top-scored with an unbeaten 79 after surviving a missed run-out chance on 22. He hit nine boundaries in his 99-ball innings.

Earlier, fine bowling by Jimmy Neesham and Lockie Ferguson helped New Zealand dismiss Afghanistan for 172.

New Zealand have won their first three matches of the tournament while Afghanistan have lost their three games.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 World Cup 2019: Shakib Al Hasan rues poor Bangladesh bowling after England drubbing
2 World Cup 2019: Eoin Morgan hails ‘intimidating’ Jason Roy after match-winning 153
3 World Cup 2019: England record their highest ever World Cup total