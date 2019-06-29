Watch: Martin Guptill pulls off a one-handed blinder to dismiss Australia’s Steve Smith

After an exceptional start to the World Cup clash against Australia at Lord’s on Saturday, New Zealand’s bowling attack were looking to mount more pressure on their neighbours to exact revenge for the 2015 World Cup final. Cometh the hour, cometh the man, as Martin Guptill rose to the occasion with an outstanding catch to claim Australia’s third wicket.

Stunning Catch pic.twitter.com/wRO80wSy3F — Bilal Ahmad (@BilalAh92858621) June 29, 2019

New Zealand’s quicks had claimed their first prey in the fifth over itself by dismissing Australian skipper Aaron Finch for 8 runs. After Trent Boult had dismissed the captain, the in-form Lockie Ferguson shared the responsibility and sent the other opener, David Warner back to the gallery in the tenth over, to make it 38/2 for Australia.

The ever-dependable Steve Smith was still on the crease, and Kane Williamson’s men were looking to dismiss him too, and thanks to Martin Guptill’s extraordinary reflexes, the 30-year-old batsman was sent packing. Australia were down to 46/3 in 11.2 overs.

Lockie Ferguson had pitched a short ball aimed at the body, which forced Smith to go for a pull shot. But Martin Guptill, stationed at leg-gully, flew in the air and extended his left arm to catch the ball out of the air, putting Australia in a spot of bother.

Now that is the catch of the tournament from M.Guptill. — Mark Waugh (@juniorwaugh349) June 29, 2019

That Guptill catch is arguaby better than Stokes’ and Cottrell’s (the latter being of the same batsman – Smith). Standing at leg gully like that means Guptill’s view of the ball is obscured. To react that quickly and still hold on is astonishing. #CWC19 — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) June 29, 2019

When a good fielder drops a catch, he doesn't want to avoid the next one, he desperately wants another to come his way. Guptill dropped two and picked up a stunner. He would have been praying for it. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 29, 2019









After Smith’s dismissal, James Neesham dismissed Marcus Stoinis to claim Australia’s fourth wicket. They are currently 81/4 after 20 overs.