After loss, New Zealand’s Jimmy Neesham tweets advising kids not to take up sporthttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/new-zealand-jimmy-neesham-tweets-5829510/

After loss, New Zealand’s Jimmy Neesham tweets advising kids not to take up sport

The New Zealand cricketer also thanked fans for their support and said he hoped not to think of the last half hour of the game for some time to come.

jimmy neesham
New Zealand’s Jimmy Neesham (Source: Action Images via Reuters)

It was heartbreak for New Zealand as they lost in the World Cup finals to England despite the match and a super over ending in a tie. All-rounder Jimmy Neesham, who came out to bat for New Zealand in the super over, tweeted thanking fans for their support, but also advised children not to take up sport.

Neesham first tweeted congratulating England, and saying that he hoped to not remember the last half hour of the World Cup finals over the next decade:

He then tweeted thanking all the fans for their support:

And then he tweeted advising children not to take up sport. He recommended baking, saying that it would allow kids to die at 60 “really fat and happy”.

However, in most replies to the last tweet, people told Neesham how proud they were of the New Zealand squad and what it had achieved.

New Zealand and England were tied at 241 at the end of 50 overs and both teams scored 15 runs in their respective super overs. However, England were declared winners since they had hit more boundaries while batting.

