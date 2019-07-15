After loss, New Zealand’s Jimmy Neesham tweets advising kids not to take up sport

It was heartbreak for New Zealand as they lost in the World Cup finals to England despite the match and a super over ending in a tie. All-rounder Jimmy Neesham, who came out to bat for New Zealand in the super over, tweeted thanking fans for their support, but also advised children not to take up sport.

Neesham first tweeted congratulating England, and saying that he hoped to not remember the last half hour of the World Cup finals over the next decade:

That hurts. Hopefully there’s a day or two over the next decade where I don’t think about that last half hour. Congratulations @ECB_cricket , well deserved. — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) July 14, 2019

He then tweeted thanking all the fans for their support:

Thank you to all the supporters that came out today. We could hear you the whole way. Sorry we couldn’t deliver what you so badly wanted. — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) July 15, 2019

And then he tweeted advising children not to take up sport. He recommended baking, saying that it would allow kids to die at 60 “really fat and happy”.

Kids, don’t take up sport. Take up baking or something. Die at 60 really fat and happy. — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) July 15, 2019

However, in most replies to the last tweet, people told Neesham how proud they were of the New Zealand squad and what it had achieved.

New Zealand and England were tied at 241 at the end of 50 overs and both teams scored 15 runs in their respective super overs. However, England were declared winners since they had hit more boundaries while batting.