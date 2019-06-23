Toggle Menu
World Cup 2019: New Zealand fined for slow over-rate vs West Indieshttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/new-zealand-fined-slow-over-rate-vs-west-indies-5795982/

World Cup 2019: New Zealand fined for slow over-rate vs West Indies

New Zealand were ruled to be one over short of its overs target after time allowances were taken into consideration as they defeated the West Indies by five runs on Saturday.

New Zealand beat West Indies by 5 runs in their World Cup match on Saturday (AP Photo)

New Zealand have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate against the West Indies in their World Cup match at Old Trafford.

New Zealand defeated the West Indies by five runs on Saturday with captain Kane Williamson hitting a career-best 148.

David Boon of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the fine after Williamson’s side was ruled to be one over short of its target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

“In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minor over-rate offences, players are fined 10 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, with the captain fined double that amount,” the ICC said Sunday.

Advertising

“As such, Williamson has been fined 20 per cent of his match fee, while his players have received 10 per cent fines. If New Zealand commit another minor over-rate breach during the tournament with Williamson in the side, it will be deemed a second offence by him and he will face a suspension,” it said.

Williamson pleaded guilty to the offence after the end of the match and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

On-field umpires Ian Gould and Ruchira Palliyaguruge, third umpire Nigel Llong and fourth umpire Rod Tucker levelled the charge.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 After Virat Kohli, Ben Stokes’s mentions now ‘clogged’ by mentions of Carlos Brathwaite
2 Imran Tahir becomes highest wicket-taker for South Africa in World Cups
3 Ross Taylor reveals what he told Carlos Brathwaite, fans laud ‘sporting spirit’