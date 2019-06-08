Afghanistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score Streaming, World Cup 2019: When and where to watch AFG vs NZ

Toggle Menu
World Cup 2019, New Zealand vs Afghanistan (NZ vs Afg) Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Afghanistan will be up against the 2015 World Cup runners up New Zealand on Saturday to win their first match in this year's tournament.

World Cup 2019, New Zealand vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Streaming: Afghanistan is looking to win their first match in the World Cup.

World Cup 2019, Afghanistan vs New Zealand (Afg vs NZ) Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Winless in the tournament so far, Afghanistan would have to face the challenge of the Black Caps without their burly batsman and wicketkeeper, Mohammad Shahzad. Such a big presence on and off the field, it made sense for Afghanistan’s fledgling team to give Mohammad Shahzad as much time as possible to overcome a lingering knee injury at the Cricket World Cup. Meanwhile, New Zealand will look to take their tally to three wins and six points after their wins over Afghanistan’s Asian counterparts, Sri Lanka (by ten wickets) and Bangladesh (two wickets). Afghanistan would have to be wary about New Zealand’s fiery bowling attack, especially the in-form Matt Henry who is the leading wicket-taker in the World Cup with 7.

Here’s all you need to know about the Afghanistan vs New Zealand match:

When will Afghanistan vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup clash take place?

The Afghanistan vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup clash will take place on Saturday, June 8, 2019.

Where will Afghanistan vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup clash take place?

The Afghanistan vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup clash will be played at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton.

What time does Afghanistan vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup clash begin?

The Afghanistan vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup clash will begin at 6 pm IST. The toss will take place at 5.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Afghanistan vs New Zealand World Cup clash?

The Afghanistan vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup clash will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

