World Cup 2019: Nathan Coulter-Nile warns Windies, says be ready for chin music

Australia has warned Chris Gayle and company to be ready for ‘chin music’ when it takes on West Indies in its second ICC World Cup game at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Thursday.

Australia pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile said they are ready to give West Indies a taste of its own medicine — bouncers — to keep Gayle and company in check.

“You’ve got to give it (bowl bouncers) to the Windies, otherwise they just get on the front foot and pogo you everywhere,” said the right-arm quick after Australia’s seven-wicket win over Afghanistan in its World Cup opener here on Saturday.

“We’ll definitely give it to them – we give it to every team. You’ve got to use your two (permitted bouncers per over).

“The grounds are so small and the wickets are generally pretty flat, so you’ve got to use bouncers when you can,” he added.

In Coulter-Nile, Mitchel Starc and Pat Cummins, Australia boast of a fiery pace battery.

Coulter-Nile’s statement came close on the heels of West Indies’ devastating fast-bowling display against Pakistan, bundling out the opposition for just 105 in 21.4 overs.

Coulter-Nile said Australian bowlers need to be aggressive upfront against a batsman of Gayle’s calibre.

“Oh Starcy (Mitchell Starc) will knock his off pole out. It will be easy,” he said jokingly about the 39-year-old Gayle.

“You know he’s going to hit your good balls for four and hit your bad balls for six. Just keep as bowling as many good balls as you can we’ll stick a few up him.

“I think you just need to be aggressive at him. He’s still smacking them but he is getting older. I don’t know if he’s faced too much of Starcy and Paddy (Pat Cummins) recently but they’re bowling quick. So we’ll see how he handles that early,” Coulter-Nile added.

West Indies can upset a few of the big boys, says Lloyd

The current West Indies team is not laggard and has the firepower to cause a few upsets in the ongoing ICC World Cup, said legendary Clive Lloyd.

Lloyd, who captained West Indies in three World Cups, said he was mighty impressed with the Caribbean side’s “clinical” performance against Pakistan in its World Cup opener at Nottingham on Friday.

West Indies dished out a hostile bowling effort to bundle out Pakistan for a paltry 106 and then chased down the target in 13.4 overs with seven wickets in hand. “I thought the West Indies were quite clinical against Pakistan. They used the pitch to their advantage in the sense that it had a bit of life and they put pressure on Pakistan. They now have to keep things going and should be looking now to try and qualify,” Lloyd wrote in a column for the ICC website.

“I’m sure they will upset a few of the big boys if they play like that. This game has proven that we have some firepower and that means we can match anybody in this competition,” he added.

Lloyd, who captained West Indies to World Cup victories in 1975 and 1979, feels the game against defending champions Australia would give a fair bit of idea where the Caribbeans’ stand.

“I was proud to see them really perform – not that I didn’t expect them to do well.

We have to try and test out our batting now, that’s the real test going forward. We have to see how they do when they have to bat first and try and post a good total,” he said.

“We just need to see what happens when the pressure is on the West Indies, but the game against Australia should do that as that will be a good test of where we are at.

“Australia have got some firepower and some very good batsmen, so that should be an excellent game. That will give you an idea if West Indies can qualify or not,” he said.

Lloyd, considered as one of the most successful Test captains of all time, said West Indies are quite capable of making the last-four stage.

“It’s going to be a good test and I also want to see the game against England, that too is going to be quite the contest. England have some real firepower and variety too.

“The next week or so is going to be very exciting for this competition. From what I’ve seen so far, though, I think the West Indies do possess enough to qualify for the last four,” he said.