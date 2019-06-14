Toggle Menu
MS Dhoni’s army insignia row: We don’t need to make gestures, says PCB chief Ehasn Manihttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/ms-dhonis-army-insignia-row-we-dont-need-to-make-gestures-says-pcb-chief-ehasn-mani-5779799/

MS Dhoni’s army insignia row: We don’t need to make gestures, says PCB chief Ehasn Mani

A week after a Pakistan minister referred to the gloves and said “Dhoni was not in England for Mahabharat”, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman struck a reconciliatory note.

ms dhoni, ms dhoni gloves, dhoni army badge, dhoni army gloves, dhoni army insignia, ICC, ICC on dhoni gloves, BCCI, world cup news
Ehsan Mani has assured the controversy over the army insignia on MS Dhoni’s gloves will not have any impact on Sunday’s India-Pakistan World Cup game. (AP/File)

EHSAN MANI, who was handpicked by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to head the country’s cricket board, has assured that the controversy over the Indian Army insignia on wicket-keeper M S Dhoni’s gloves will not impact Sunday’s World Cup game between India and Pakistan.

A week after a Pakistan minister referred to the gloves and said “Dhoni was not in England for Mahabharat”, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman struck a reconciliatory note. “You won’t get any spillover from the Pakistan side. They are there to play cricket, full stop. We don’t need to make gestures. I have always seen cricket as a tool to create goodwill and better understanding. We should keep it like this. It’s a sport. It’s a gentleman’s sport. That’s how it should be,” Mani, a former ICC chairman, told The Indian Express.

READ | What is MS Dhoni’s army insignia controversy?

Dhoni sported the Army Special Forces insignia, the Balidan badge, on his gloves for India’s first game against South Africa but removed it for the next game after the ICC pointed out that it was in breach of regulations.

Mani said he was also against the teasers aired by ICC host broadcaster, Star Sports, to promote the India-Pakistan clash. “I think this is for the ICC to take note. Star is the host broadcaster. They are not an Indian broadcaster, they are the broadcaster of the ICC. They should be fair to all teams. That (the teasers) is not part of cricket,” Mani said.

Advertising
Ehsan Mani has assured the controversy over the army insignia on MS Dhoni’s gloves will not have any impact on Sunday’s India-Pakistan World Cup game

He also condemned a World Cup-linked Pakistan TV channel spoof about IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, who was held captive in Pakistan for close to 60 hours after his aircraft was shot down in action along the LoC that followed the Balakot air strikes. “I haven’t seen that. But obviously it’s not in the spirit of the game if it is true,” he said.

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza had called the ads aired on both sides of the border “cringeworthy”. On the much-anticipated India-Pakistan game, Mani said: “The players are friends, even BCCI and PCB officials get along well. The political interference is unfortunate. Till the time we play each other in our own countries, I have no doubt that people-to-people contact will make the difference. The match between India and Pakistan is not a war. It should be a celebration of cricket.”

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news
ehsan mani, india vs pakistan, ind vs pak series, india vs pakistan series, india vs pakistan T20, IPL, akistan Super League, pcb, bcci, cricket news, indian express
PCB chairman Ehsan Mani.

The PCB chief denied reports that Pakistan players were planning a special celebration to mark the fall of Indian wickets after Dhoni brought his support for the armed forces to the pitch. “No, actually that report was not correct. There was no suggestion (from the Pakistan players) at all. Because obviously, they know this is something I will not tolerate. These are mature cricketers and they are friends of each other. As people, they know each other. They played against each other from the time they were Under-19s. They have a relationship of their own, which is a good relationship,” he said.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 England vs West Indies Live Cricket Streaming Online, ICC World Cup 2019: When and where to watch
2 World Cup 2019: Waqar Younis expects Pakistan to recall Shadab Khan for India clash
3 Trent Bridge outfield like ‘skating rink’, says India fielding coach R Sridhar