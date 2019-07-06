Stats: MS Dhoni concedes most bye runs in World Cup

MS Dhoni was unable to collect a delivery from Hardik Pandya in the 42nd over in the World Cup match against Sri Lanka on Saturday as the ball went past him for four byes.

“That’s a rare moment, MS Dhoni does not usually do that,” the on-air commentators came to his defence. However, a closer look at the statistics emerging from this World Cup shows that Dhoni leaking runs behind the stumps is becoming more and more common.

MS Dhoni, once considered as safe as a bank with the wicketkeeping gloves, has conceded the most byes in this World Cup – 24. No wicketkeeper has conceded even half the runs he has conceded. Australia’s Alex Carey is second on this list, having given away nine bye runs. Shai Hope and Jos Buttler are joint third on this list, having conceded seven bye runs each.

Incredibly, Dhoni alone has conceded 24 of the 71 byes in this tournament, which is 33.8% of the total byes conceded.

Alex Carey, Shai Hope, Tom Latham and Sarfaraz Ahmed have all effected more dismissals than Dhoni in this World Cup.

Dhoni’s batting has come under increasing scrutiny in recent years, but there has almost been a consensus that he remains the best keeper India have at present. Dhoni will turn 38 on Sunday.

India’s World Cup squad has three specialist keepers in Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant, while KL Rahul has also been occasionally seen donning the keeper’s gloves.

However, Dhoni was part of four dismissals in Saturday’s match as well, taking three catches and effecting one stumping.