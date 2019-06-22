Toggle Menu
MS Dhoni trolled for slow knock vs Afghanistan

MS Dhoni scored 28 runs off 52 balls before being stumped off Rashid Khan’s bowling vs Afghanistan on Saturday.

MS Dhoni bats for India during their match against Afghanistan in Southampton on Saturday (AP Photo)

MS Dhoni played a very unusual knock in India’s innings of 224/8 against Afghanistan in Southampton on Saturday. He scored 28 runs off 52 balls before being stumped off Rashid Khan’s bowling.

His knock was the slowest innings over the score of 25 in this World Cup so far. His 28 runs were scored at a strike rate of 53.84. The second slowest innings in this World Cup above the score of 25 is David Warner’s 48-ball 26 vs Sri Lanka.

Here are some of the reactions to the ‘slow and boring’ innings from Dhoni (which nevertheless ensured that India crossed the 200-mark):

Former England captain Michael Vaughan went a step further, seeming to take a dig at India’s team selection.

India posted a total of 224/8 in their 50 overs against Afghanistan.

