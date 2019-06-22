MS Dhoni trolled for slow knock vs Afghanistan

MS Dhoni played a very unusual knock in India’s innings of 224/8 against Afghanistan in Southampton on Saturday. He scored 28 runs off 52 balls before being stumped off Rashid Khan’s bowling.

His knock was the slowest innings over the score of 25 in this World Cup so far. His 28 runs were scored at a strike rate of 53.84. The second slowest innings in this World Cup above the score of 25 is David Warner’s 48-ball 26 vs Sri Lanka.

Here are some of the reactions to the ‘slow and boring’ innings from Dhoni (which nevertheless ensured that India crossed the 200-mark):

Two unsung hero for Afghanistan today. 😬

Both of them simply outplayed India with no chance given.#INDvAFG #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/yHu5KANXTT — Sum!t (@offside_always) June 22, 2019

Dhoni shouldn’t have retired from test cricket😏😏😏😏 pic.twitter.com/MpCZg3qtqK — kathukuran thalaivarae🤡😎 (@Kumaran67033664) June 22, 2019

#INDvAFG

Guy 1: Yaar score batana, mera net slow hai

Guy 2 : Iske pahle kitne me score dekha tha?

Guy 1: 154/4, 35 Overs

Guy 2 : ab 156/4, 37 Overs, “NET NAHI, PLAYER SLOW HAI” 😸😸😸#INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/U4CzWalxbx — You know Nothing… JOHN SNOW!!! (@rohinie_shiv) June 22, 2019

Expecting Dhoni and Pandya firework in the end ! Me after their innings #INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/8vy5KnQ3qA — Führer (@ak_koushal) June 22, 2019

Former England captain Michael Vaughan went a step further, seeming to take a dig at India’s team selection.

The rest of the world will be delighted if Kedar Jadhav continues to play ahead of Rishab Pant … !! #CWC19 #JustSaying — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 22, 2019

India posted a total of 224/8 in their 50 overs against Afghanistan.