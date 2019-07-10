World Cup 2019: Did umpiring error cost MS Dhoni his wicket in semifinal?

MS Dhoni’s run out in the penultimate over proved to be the final nail in the coffin for India who fell well short of their 240-run target. A top-order collapse put India under the pump before Dhoni along with Ravindra Jadeja put up a sensational century stand to raise hopes of a turnaround. But with the dismissal of Jadeja and the run out by MS Dhoni Martin Guptill which changed dashed all hopes as the title-favourites fell short by 18 runs.

However, a video which has emerged on Twitter has sparked a massive debate on the legality of the delivery and a possible change in the outcome of the match.

As per rules in the third powerplay, only 5 fielders can be outside of the 30-yard circle. But before the ball is delivered a small graphic shows 6 players outside the ring.

This has prompted widespread reactions with several fans slamming the umpires and saying,”.Dhoni might have not taken the second run if it was no ball.” If indeed umpires made an error then it would have been a no ball & the next ball, Dhoni would have got a free hit. Instead, he had to run hard for two and got run out.

With 25 runs needed off 10 balls, Dhoni attempted a quick double but Guptill sent a missile direct throw to get Dhoni out. Thereafter it was a mere formality as India were bowled out for 221.

Reflecting on the loss India captain Virat Kohli said, “MS had a good partnership with him, and again a game of small margins, run out by a small margin. Always feels bad when you play well all tournament and then 45 minutes of bad cricket puts you out. New Zealand deserve it, they put us under more pressure. At times, I think our shot-selection could have been better.”

“We thought we had restricted New Zealand to a chaseable score on any surface but the way they come out with the ball in the first half-an-hour was what made the difference,” he added.