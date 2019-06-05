World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni’s three different bats key to his recent success?

After a forgettable 2018 with the bat, MS Dhoni has left no stone unturned in preparing himself for making the Cricket World Cup 2019 an unforgettable event. Since it’s quite clear that this will be his last world cup, it seems like Dhoni wants to end the tournament on a high, as he started the warm-up game with a bang. And now World Cup broadcasting channel Star Sports has revealed just how much preparation Dhoni puts in before walking out on the field.

During the pre-match show ahead of India’s World Cup opener against South Africa, the channel revealed why the veteran batsman is using three bats during his innings in recent times. In the last few months, the former India skipper has been seen changing bats as his innings progresses and Star Sports have now revealed the reasons behind it.

MS Dhoni starts his innings with his usual bat. Once he has his eyes set, he asks for a lighter bat with a wider handle. The newer bats are usually 20 grams lighter than his normal ones. He then takes the same first bat with more weight to finish the innings. Somi Kohli, the owner of cricket kit company BAS, also revealed that Dhoni has asked for special bats for the World Cup. “Dhoni asked for a lighter bat for the World Cup. We have shaved off 10 to 20 grams from his bat,” he said.

Dhoni will be aiming at doing well in this World Cup as he is being tipped as a crucial weapon for the Team India. In Australia, Dhoni scored three back-to-back 50s to lead India to their first-ever bilateral series win Down Under. He also impressed on the tour of New Zealand before finishing this year’s IPL as CSK highest run-scorer.

See Video-

Dhoni will be looking to make the most of his current form in the tournament. Recently, in the net sessions, Dhoni looked in his elements as he hit the ball in all directions.

World Cup 2019 will be Dhoni’s fourth World Cup and his experience will be crucial if India is to go far in the tournament.

Although he has been criticized in the last couple of years for slowing down the run rate, he looks in ominous touch these days. Dhoni has played 341 ODIs so far and amassed 10,500 runs at an average of over 50.