Watch: MS Dhoni in all-out attack mode, KL Rahul turns defensive in net session

KL Rahul, MS Dhoni shared a match-winning partnership of 164 runs against Bangladesh in World Cup 2019 warm-up game

MS Dhoni during practice session ahead of World Cup 2019 (Source: AP/PTI)

MS Dhoni and KL Rahul sweated it out in the nets on Monday ahead of India’s first match in World Cup 2019 against South Africa on June 5 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. In the net session, Dhoni was seen attacking the ball, playing his trademark lofted hits like he did in the warm-up game match against Bangladesh.

On the other hand, Rahul turned on his defensive mode trying to watch the ball till the end and playing it along the ground. The 27-year-old is likely to play the role of India’s no.4 batsman ahead of Vijay Shankar after scoring a century in the warm-up game.

Dhoni-Rahul shared a 164-run partnership for the fifth wicket in the warm-up game. Rahul scored 108 runs from 99 deliveries whereas Dhoni scored 113 runs from 78 deliveries. The wicketkeeper-batsman was more aggressive of the two hitting 7 sixes in his inning.

India will be facing South African side who lost the World Cup opener against England followed by a humiliating defeat at the hands of Mashrafe Mortaza-led Bangladesh.

Earlier Kedar Jadhav had a full-fledged practice session on Sunday. Jadhav is recovering from a shoulder injury. The all-rounder did not play two warm-up games.

