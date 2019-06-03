Watch: MS Dhoni in all-out attack mode, KL Rahul turns defensive in net session

MS Dhoni and KL Rahul sweated it out in the nets on Monday ahead of India’s first match in World Cup 2019 against South Africa on June 5 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. In the net session, Dhoni was seen attacking the ball, playing his trademark lofted hits like he did in the warm-up game match against Bangladesh.

On the other hand, Rahul turned on his defensive mode trying to watch the ball till the end and playing it along the ground. The 27-year-old is likely to play the role of India’s no.4 batsman ahead of Vijay Shankar after scoring a century in the warm-up game.

#TeamIndia batsman @klrahul11 sweating it out in the nets ahead of the first #CWC19 fixture at The Ageas Bowl. pic.twitter.com/0uOf1a1iVi — BCCI (@BCCI) 3 June 2019

Dhoni-Rahul shared a 164-run partnership for the fifth wicket in the warm-up game. Rahul scored 108 runs from 99 deliveries whereas Dhoni scored 113 runs from 78 deliveries. The wicketkeeper-batsman was more aggressive of the two hitting 7 sixes in his inning.

India will be facing South African side who lost the World Cup opener against England followed by a humiliating defeat at the hands of Mashrafe Mortaza-led Bangladesh.

Earlier Kedar Jadhav had a full-fledged practice session on Sunday. Jadhav is recovering from a shoulder injury. The all-rounder did not play two warm-up games.