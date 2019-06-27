Toggle Menu
World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni is a legend of the game, says Virat Kohli

MS Dhoni had faced a lot of criticism for his failure to score briskly and rotate the strike during India's previous encounter against Afghanistan.

MS Dhoni scored 56 off 61 deliveries versus the West Indies. (Source: Twitter/cricketworldcup)

However, India captain Virat Kohli on Thursday put his weight behind under-fire wicketkeeper and described him as a legend of the game whose keen understanding and experience has held the team in good stead.

“Dhoni knows exactly what he wants to do in the middle. When he has an off day here and there, everyone starts talking. We always back him. He has won us so many games. The best thing about having someone like him is when you need those 15-20 runs, he knows exactly how to get them. His experience, 8 out of 10 times has come good for us.”

“We have quite a few players who play instinctive cricket and follow their game plans. He’s such a keen understanding of the game. Always sends us feedback, that you know 260 is a good score. He’s a legend of the game. We all know that. Just hope he can continue.”

“Last two games, things haven’t gone like we thought they would. These haven’t been massive scoring games. But we’ve found ways of winning. Intensity has been the standout thing for me. Mindset really matters. Nothing is impossible. We feel we can win from any situation.”

Dhoni initially struggled even against the West Indies before he got 16 in the final over to finish on 56 off 61 deliveries and take India to 268/7.

