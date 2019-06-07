ICC turns down BCCI’s request: MS Dhoni can’t sport ‘Balidaan badge’ in World Cup

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has stated that the ‘Balidaan’ insignia displayed by MS Dhoni in the game against South Africa will not be allowed to be worn on his wicket-keeping gloves in the ongoing World Cup.

In a statement released the ICC said: ” The ICC has responded to the BCCI to confirm the logo displayed by MS Dhoni in the previous match is not permitted to be worn on his wicket-keeping gloves at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019.”

“The regulations for ICC events do not permit any individual message or logo to be displayed on any items of clothing or equipment. In addition to this, the logo also breaches the regulations in relation to what is permitted on wicketkeeper gloves,” it added.

During India’s opening World Cup game against South Africa in Southampton, Dhoni’s green keeping gloves had a dagger logo embossed, which looked more like an Army insignia.

The rule-book allows for only one sponsor’s logo on the wicket-keeping gloves. In Dhoni’s case, he already sports an SG logo on his gloves.

Dhoni is an Honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment of the Territorial Army and dagger is part of their emblem.

