India vs England: Fans bash MS Dhoni for ‘baffling’ approach in India’s failed chase

MS Dhoni’s approach was yet again questioned by several cricket pundits and enthusiasts as India tasted their first defeat in the ongoing World Cup. Chasing a stiff 338, India could only manage 306/5, with the wicketkeeper-batsman remaining unbeaten on 42 off 31 balls. He also smashed the lone six of the Indian innings, in the 50th over.

Despite losing KL Rahul early, Rohit Sharma and skipper Virat Kohli kept the Indian chase on track as the pair added 128 runs for the second wicket. Rohit also scored his third century of the tournament but after his dismissal, the hopes of India winning the contest were diminished. A late blitz by Hardik Pandya meant that India were still on course but the all-rounder was removed by Liam Plunkett in the 45th over.

With 71 still required to win in the final five overs, all eyes were on Dhoni. However, the wicketkeeper-batsman, along with Kedar Jadhav, struggled and were only able to fetch 39 in the final 31 balls, which included 20 singles and seven dot deliveries. Many fans were left disappointed with Dhoni’s performance and former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar termed his approach as ‘baffling’.

Here are a few tweets:

If there was any team that had the ability to stop India’s winning run. It was England. Dhoni’s approach in the last few overs however was baffling. ?? — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) June 30, 2019

Kohli just added this to his Job Profile: * Defending MS Dhoni after every match #CWC19 #INDvENG — Stereotypewriter (@babumoshoy) June 30, 2019

Dhoni. Wat a finisher!! Just finished Pakistan’s chances in World Cup. Legend??

Chalo aaj Pakistan se Champions Trophy ka badla poora ho gaya.??@msdhoni

#INDvENG #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/3rC54wkwvq — Ashvani Sharma (@ashvani_s) June 30, 2019

Lt Col MS Dhoni being awarded the highest military award for surgical strike against Pakistan.#INDvENG #indiavsEngland pic.twitter.com/u1b902ZeDT — Rohit Vertex Goswami ?????? (@rohit_vertex) June 30, 2019

Kohli during the post-match presentation ceremony defended Dhoni and said that he was unable to score a boundary despite giving his best. “I think MS was trying really hard to get the boundary but it wasn’t coming off. They bowled in good areas and the ball was stopping, hence it was difficult to bat towards the end.”