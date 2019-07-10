World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni down the order doesn’t go well with fans

What seemed like a tricky chase for India became an uphill task as their top-order collapsed lie nine pins on day two of the first semifinal of World Cup 2019. It was for the first time that the top three in an ODI inning were dismissed for scores of 1, 1, and 1.

The change in batting order was a good experiment but it meant Dhoni was batting out of position. It is something to think about — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 28, 2017

When India lost three early wickets, all eyes were searching for the elusive MS Dhoni. ‘Where is Dhoni’ trended on Twitter as fans and pundits wondered could have led to him being pushed down the batting order. However, the man of the hour was busy sharpening his weapon in the dressing room as cameras captured the moment on the big screen.

It is not without a reason that Dhoni gives India hope in tight run-chases. When MS Dhoni is not out at the end of an ODI innings, India wins 92 per cent of the time.

India needed 169 runs at the fall of Pant’s wicket – there is one instance of the last five wickets scoring as many in a World Cup run chase – 218 by Ireland vs England, Bengaluru, 2011 (111/5 -> 329/7).

Why team management don’t send dhoni for batting up to the order, he always comes when all other batsman get dismissed and required run rate is above 8 or 9 , and he has to play with lower batting order and always face criticism when India loss #AskStar — Shiv Guru (@ShivGur65777914) July 10, 2019

While people are suggesting that MS Dhoni should have been promoted to deal with the chaos. It’s something he’s done a lot; he’s only batted in the first Powerplay on three occasions since the Champions Trophy in 2017.