Toggle Menu
World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni down the order doesn’t go well with fanshttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/ms-dhoni-bat-india-vs-new-zealand-5823953/

World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni down the order doesn’t go well with fans

MS Dhoni has only batted in the first Powerplay on three occasions since the Champions Trophy in 2017.

MS Dhoni came in at number six in the batting order. (Twitter)

What seemed like a tricky chase for India became an uphill task as their top-order collapsed lie nine pins on day two of the first semifinal of World Cup 2019. It was for the first time that the top three in an ODI inning were dismissed for scores of 1, 1, and 1.

When India lost three early wickets, all eyes were searching for the elusive MS Dhoni. ‘Where is Dhoni’ trended on Twitter as fans and pundits wondered could have led to him being pushed down the batting order. However, the man of the hour was busy sharpening his weapon in the dressing room as cameras captured the moment on the big screen.

It is not without a reason that Dhoni gives India hope in tight run-chases. When MS Dhoni is not out at the end of an ODI innings, India wins 92 per cent of the time.

India needed 169 runs at the fall of Pant’s wicket – there is one instance of the last five wickets scoring as many in a World Cup run chase – 218 by Ireland vs England, Bengaluru, 2011 (111/5 -> 329/7).

While people are suggesting that MS Dhoni should have been promoted to deal with the chaos. It’s something he’s done a lot; he’s only batted in the first Powerplay on three occasions since the Champions Trophy in 2017.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 IND vs NZ Semi-Final: India register lowest powerplay score in World Cup 2019
2 Twitterati have a meltdown as Indian top order crumbles against Kiwi opening bowlers
3 Deja vu for Team India: When it took two days to complete India vs England 1999 World Cup match