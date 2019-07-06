MS Dhoni, a name with an undeniable legacy: ICC

The International Cricket Council on Saturday celebrated MS Dhoni’s illustrious career by dedicating a post to the former India captain and said that his name has an ‘undeniable legacy’ attached to it.

Posting a video on Dhoni’s achievements, the ICC wrote, “A name that changed the face of Indian cricket. A name inspiring millions across the globe. A name with an undeniable legacy, MS Dhoni – not just a name! #CWC19 | #TeamIndia.”

🔹 A name that changed the face of Indian cricket

🔹 A name inspiring millions across the globe

🔹 A name with an undeniable legacy MS Dhoni – not just a name! #CWC19 | #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/cDbBk5ZHkN — ICC (@ICC) July 6, 2019

In the video, India’s current skipper Virat Kohli and ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah also speak of the impact of the World Cup winning captain in the team.

Calling Dhoni ‘calm’ and ‘composed’, Kohli said, “What you see from the outside is very different from how things happen within a person. He’s always calm and composed, there’s so much to learn from him. He was my captain and he will always be my captain. Our understanding has always been brilliant. I am always up for listening to his advice.”

Bumrah also joined the Indian cricket team when Dhoni, who is turning 38 on Sunday, was leading the men in blue. “When I came to the team in 2016, he was the captain. He’s a calming influence on the team and he’s always there to help,” Bumrah said.

Meanwhile, England all-rounder Ben Stokes was also all praise for Dhoni, having shared the same dressing room during their sting at the IPL franchise Rising Pune Supergiants. “One of the greats of the game, phenomenal wicket-keeper. I don’t think anyone will be as good as him,” Stokes said.

Looking up to Dhoni while growing up, Jos Buttler said, “Obviously a fellow wicket-keeper, he has been my idol growing up. Mr Cool, I love his persona on the field, he has got lightning fast hands behind the stumps, he looks very calm when he bats. He is a huge ambassador for the game and I am a huge MS Dhoni fan.”

Dhoni has won all cricketing accolades including captaining India to triumph at the 2011 ODI World Cup, 2007 T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy.