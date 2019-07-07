MS Dhoni turns 38: Sports stars wish one of the ‘coolest minds in cricket’ a happy birthday

Toggle Menu
As India's World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni turned 38 on Sunday, July 7, the cricket fraternity, as well as athletes from all over the country, gave the wicketkeeper-batsman their best wishes and 'more' success in life.

Dhoni has won all cricketing accolades including captaining India to triumph at the 2011 ODI World Cup, 2007 T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy. Getting the name of ‘Captain Cool’ from his days as India’s skipper, Dhoni is known for his ‘calm’ on the field and decision-making skills during a match.

The celebrations began early in the morning as he was joined in England by his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva. With pictures emerging of cake all over his face, here are the top wishes from the sports world as the cricket star celebrates his 38th birthday:

Dhoni’s recent form has come under the scanner with his low performance at the ongoing World Cup. However, any reaction sought about Dhoni’s form is met with various counter-reactions by Ravi Shastri, Sanjay Bangar or irritation Kohli – because of the respect he commands in that Indian change room.

