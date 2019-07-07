MS Dhoni turns 38: Sports stars wish one of the ‘coolest minds in cricket’ a happy birthday

As India’s World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni turned 38 on Sunday, July 7, the cricket fraternity, as well as athletes from all over the country, gave the wicketkeeper-batsman their best wishes and ‘more’ success in life.

Dhoni has won all cricketing accolades including captaining India to triumph at the 2011 ODI World Cup, 2007 T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy. Getting the name of ‘Captain Cool’ from his days as India’s skipper, Dhoni is known for his ‘calm’ on the field and decision-making skills during a match.

The celebrations began early in the morning as he was joined in England by his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva. With pictures emerging of cake all over his face, here are the top wishes from the sports world as the cricket star celebrates his 38th birthday:

First played together in Bangladesh in 2004 & shortly saw him announce his arrival against Pak at Vizag when he scored 148, hasn’t looked back since and the legend of MS Dhoni has only grown by the year. Wishing a once in a lifetime player and captain , #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/nlPGj1Xord — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 7, 2019

Wishing you a very happy birthday @msdhoni bhaiya #HappyBirthdayDhoni — Hima MON JAI (@HimaDas8) July 7, 2019

Happy birthday mahi bhai . Thank u for always being there as a mentor as a brother as a friend. Have more success in life always???? @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/X35YD12h9u — Rishabh Pant (@RishabPant777) July 7, 2019

Serving Indian cricket since so many years and still looking as fit as ever! Happy birthday brother @msdhoni best wishes for your well-being. ?? pic.twitter.com/zzLhJLwBGX — R P Singh ????? ?????? ???? (@rpsingh) July 7, 2019

Who can forget the 2011 World Cup winning six? ?? Happy Birthday, MS Dhoni! pic.twitter.com/M92m2ky2lH — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 7, 2019

Mahi bhai wishing you a very happy birthdayy!! Thanks for everything you have taught me all these years! A great friend in a Captain, a true team players and a legend who makes anything look so easy!! God bless you Mahi bhai and janam din ki bahot bahot shubhkamnaye ??@msdhoni pic.twitter.com/28DBkD9j3Z — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) July 7, 2019

Wishing a very happy birthday to my favourite cricketer, @msdhoni. Really admire your cool and calm attitude. Hoping to see a repeat of this scene exactly 7 days after! ??#HappyBirthdayMSD pic.twitter.com/IZHFQPkRkO — Kidambi Srikanth (@srikidambi) July 7, 2019

Wishing a very happy birthday to one of the quickest gloves and coolest minds in cricket. Have a great one Mahi bhai! @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/3OGeQvQYNp — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) July 7, 2019

Happy birthday Mahi bhai! Everyday spent with you is a chance to learn and grow. Thank you for being one of the biggest role models in my life ???? #HappyBirthdayDhoni @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/JUsEMkZYOK — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) July 7, 2019

Never let ur emotions overpower ur intelligence. Dis quote suits him perfectly ?? Dis man has achieved everything on and off the field but the most importantly he has mastered controlling emotions. Happy birthday @msdhoni bhai ????May God bless U always?? pic.twitter.com/L7cVMMoHZR — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) July 7, 2019

Wishing the fastest hands in the game @msdhoni a great year on the field and beyond. #HappyBirthday. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 7, 2019

Dhoni’s recent form has come under the scanner with his low performance at the ongoing World Cup. However, any reaction sought about Dhoni’s form is met with various counter-reactions by Ravi Shastri, Sanjay Bangar or irritation Kohli – because of the respect he commands in that Indian change room.