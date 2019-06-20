World Cup 2019: Most runs, most wickets, how teams stand so far

The ICC Men Cricket World Cup 2019 has gone into its third week and the ten participating countries have already finished writing the start of their campaigns. The top 4 spots for semi-finals seem more or less settled but Bangladesh’s encounter with Australia will be crucial in the context of the points table.

With three wins from four games, India are at the fourth position in the points table. India beat South Africa, Australia, and Pakistan but their game against New Zealand got washed out. The hosts have had a strong campaign so far with four wins out of five games. England’s only loss came against Pakistan.

The defending champions Australia sit at the second spot in the points table with four wins in five games, edging over England courtesy of higher net run rate. The one loss came against India. The Kiwis lead the points table after their win over South Africa on Wednesday. With 4 wins in 5 games so far, the Black Caps are undefeated as of now.

World Cup 2019 Most Runs:

Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan has scored the most runs in the tournament so far. Others amongst the list are Aaron Finch, Rohit Sharma, and Joe Root.

World Cup 2019 Most Wickets:

Australia’s Mitchell Starc and Pakistan’s Mohammad Amir lead the charts with 13 wickets apiece. They are followed by Jofra Archer and Lockie Ferguson.

World Cup 2019 Points Table:

While New Zealand leads the points table Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies, are all at the bottom half with one win each. Afghanistan is still searching for their first points after 5 straight losses.