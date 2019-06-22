WATCH: Mohammed Shami becomes second Indian to take hat-trick in World Cup

Mohammed Shami created history as he became the second India bowler to take a hat-trick in a World Cup match on Saturday. The pacer held his nerves to bowl the final over of India’s match against Afghanistan.

In the low scoring encounter, 16 runs were required pf the final over. Shami’s first ball was hit for a boundary by Mohammad Nabi making India nervous. But the pacer followed it with bowled a dot ball and dismissed Nabi, Aftab Alam, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman in successive deliveries to guide India to their fourth victory in the tournament.

What a way to end it @MdShami11! 🎩🎩🎩 Nabi c Pandya b Shami

Alam b Shami

Ur Rahman b Shami India take an absolute thriller by 11 runs. Watch the winning (and hat-trick) moment here!#INDvAFG | #TeamIndia | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/q9fYvcR56z — ICC (@ICC) 22 June 2019

Shami is the second Indian after Chetan Sharma to take a hat-trick in a World Cup match. Sharma achieved the feat during India’s match against New Zealand in the 1987 edition of the quadrennial event.

Hat-tricks in World Cup:

Chetan Sharma, 1987

Saqlain Mushtaq, 1999

Chaminda Vaas, 2003

Brett Lee, 2003

Lasith Malinga, 2007 (4 in 4)

Kemar Roach, 2011

Lasith Malinga, 2011

Steven Finn, 2015

JP Duminy, 2015