WATCH: Mohammed Shami becomes second Indian to take hat-trick in World Cup

Mohammed Shami created history as he became the second India bowler to take a hat-trick in a World Cup match on Saturday.

Cricket – ICC Cricket World Cup – India v Afghanistan – The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain – June 22, 2019 India’s Mohammed Shami celebrates taking the wicket of Afghanistan’s Aftab Alam Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Mohammed Shami created history as he became the second India bowler to take a hat-trick in a World Cup match on Saturday. The pacer held his nerves to bowl the final over of India’s match against Afghanistan.

In the low scoring encounter, 16 runs were required pf the final over. Shami’s first ball was hit for a boundary by Mohammad Nabi making India nervous. But the pacer followed it with bowled a dot ball and dismissed Nabi, Aftab Alam, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman in successive deliveries to guide India to their fourth victory in the tournament.

Shami is the second Indian after Chetan Sharma to take a hat-trick in a World Cup match. Sharma achieved the feat during India’s match against New Zealand in the 1987 edition of the quadrennial event.

Hat-tricks in World Cup:

World Cup 2019
Chetan Sharma, 1987
Saqlain Mushtaq, 1999
Chaminda Vaas, 2003
Brett Lee, 2003
Lasith Malinga, 2007 (4 in 4)
Kemar Roach, 2011
Lasith Malinga, 2011
Steven Finn, 2015
JP Duminy, 2015

