Toggle Menu
Live Scorecard
182/8 (33.0)
Sri Lanka
vs
0/0(0.0)
Afghanistan
Full Scorecard Commentary
Watch: Mohammad Nabi decimates Sri Lankan middle order in a single overhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/mohammad-nabi-three-wickets-one-over-afghanistan-sri-lanka-5764893/

Watch: Mohammad Nabi decimates Sri Lankan middle order in a single over

Mohammad Nabi rattled the Sri Lankan batting lineup in a single over picking up three wickets to change the course of the match

Mohammad Nabi’s spell turned the match upside down (Source: Reuters)

Mohammad Nabi wreaked havoc on Sri Lankan batting order by bagging three wickets in the 22nd over of the World Cup match at Cardiff. The Afghan off-spinner took three wickets in a single over, turning the match on his head. Sri Lanka were in a situation from where they could dictate the terms of the game with just one wicket down for 144 at the start of the 22nd over. But then, Nabi worked his magic to give Afghanistan control.

Nabi first bowled out Lahiru Thirimanne (25) and then put pressure on the new batsman by bringing a fielder at slip. Kusal Mendis edged the first ball he faced past the slip fielder. He made the same mistake on the next ball as well by playing away from his body and gave an easy catch to Rahmat.

Veteran Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Matthews got out in a similar fashion. Matthews tried to play the cut shot and ended up edging it to Shah. Nabi picked up three wickets for just two runs in his fifth over.

Earlier, the 34-year-old was introduced by skipper Gulbadin Naib in the seventh over after Afghan seamers failed to make a mark with the new ball. He slowed down the flow of runs immediately. In his fourth over, he provided the breakthrough taking opener Dimuth Karunaratne’s wicket.

In the first seven bowlers he bowled, he did not concede a single boundary even after Sri Lanka got off to a blazing start in the first five overs.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 South Africa to battle it out without Dale Steyn in World Cup 2019
2 Men in blue to sport orange in select World Cup matches
3 World Cup 2019: Mighty India open campaign against struggling South Africa