Watch: Mohammad Nabi decimates Sri Lankan middle order in a single over

Mohammad Nabi wreaked havoc on Sri Lankan batting order by bagging three wickets in the 22nd over of the World Cup match at Cardiff. The Afghan off-spinner took three wickets in a single over, turning the match on his head. Sri Lanka were in a situation from where they could dictate the terms of the game with just one wicket down for 144 at the start of the 22nd over. But then, Nabi worked his magic to give Afghanistan control.

Nabi first bowled out Lahiru Thirimanne (25) and then put pressure on the new batsman by bringing a fielder at slip. Kusal Mendis edged the first ball he faced past the slip fielder. He made the same mistake on the next ball as well by playing away from his body and gave an easy catch to Rahmat.

Veteran Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Matthews got out in a similar fashion. Matthews tried to play the cut shot and ended up edging it to Shah. Nabi picked up three wickets for just two runs in his fifth over.

Earlier, the 34-year-old was introduced by skipper Gulbadin Naib in the seventh over after Afghan seamers failed to make a mark with the new ball. He slowed down the flow of runs immediately. In his fourth over, he provided the breakthrough taking opener Dimuth Karunaratne’s wicket.

In the first seven bowlers he bowled, he did not concede a single boundary even after Sri Lanka got off to a blazing start in the first five overs.