Mohammad Hafeez in no mood to retire from ODIs and T20s after World Cup debacle

Senior all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has no plans to retire from the limited overs format after Pakistan endured a disappointing World Cup campaign in the United Kingdom.

According to a reliable source close to the all-rounder, former captain and head coach Waqar Younis had advised Hafeez last week to call it quits.

“Waqar told Hafeez that he felt this was the right time now for Hafeez to say goodbye but the senior player said he wanted to carry on playing for a few more years,” the source said.

Hafeez, who turns 39 in October, has also informed the Pakistan team management that he has no plans to retire and is fit enough to serve Pakistan cricket in ODI and T20 Internationals for a few more years.

Hafeez, who has appeared in 218 ODIs and 89 T20 Internationals, had retired from Test cricket last October after struggling for form in the series against New Zealand in the UAE.