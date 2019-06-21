Team’s decision can’t be made on what someone has tweeted: Mohammad Hafeez on Imran Khan’s toss advice

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has defended skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed’s decision to bowl first against India at Old Trafford on June 16. This was after 1992 World Cup-winning captain and current Prime Minister Imran Khan had advised Sarfraz to bat first if he wins the toss in a tweet.

Interacting with the media before Sunday’s crucial match against South Africa, Hafeez spoke on various issues including the controversy over captain Sarfaraz Ahmed not heeding to the advice tweeted by Prime Minister Imran Khan about winning the toss and electing to bat.

Sarfraz elected to field first which led to India posting a mammoth total of 336/5. The 38-year-old admits that Pakistan failed collectively as a team and it did not have anything to do with the toss.

“Team’s decision can’t be made on what someone has tweeted. It was the team’s decision. We didn’t bowl well and that’s why we lost that game,” Hafeez was quoted as saying by geo.tv.

Pakistan are one loss away from getting knocked out of World Cup 2019. Sarfraz Ahmed-led side have won only one match out of five in the tournament and currently in ninth place on the points table. Sarfraz’s decision to bowl first was criticised by many including Shoaib Akhtar.

Hafeez condemned the personal attack on Pakistan players and families after the 89-run loss against India. He feels that all is not lost for Pakistan are still alive in the tournament if they win their remaining matches. He also denied rumours of a rift in the team.

Pakistan take on South Africa in their next match at Lord’s, London on June 23. South Africa have lost four out of six games and are placed eight in the points table.