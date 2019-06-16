India vs Pakistan: Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz receive two official warnings for running in the danger area

Toggle Menu
Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz received two official warnings within the first five overs of the India vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2019 match at Old Trafford, Manchester on Sunday for running in the danger area.

Mohammad Amir receives a warning from the umpire. (Reuters)

Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz received two official warnings within the first five overs of the India vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2019 match at Old Trafford, Manchester on Sunday for running in the danger area.

Amir opened the attack for Pakistan after Sarfaraz Ahmed won the toss and elected to bowl first.

After starting off with a maiden, Amir was hauled up in the third ball of his second over for running down the middle of the pitch on his follow through.

Umpire Bruce Oxenford gave a second and final warning for the same offence in his third and India’s 5th over of the innings.

Later on in the 24th over, umpire Marais Erasmus warned Wahab Riaz for running on the protected area. Riaz was given his second warning.

One more warning for either of the two and Pakistan could be more than a bowler short.

As per MCC’s LAW 41.13: It is unfair for a bowler to enter the protected area in his/her follow-through without reasonable cause, whether or not the ball is delivered. If, in that innings, the same bowler contravenes this Law a third time, the umpire shall direct the captain of the fielding side to suspend the bowler immediately from bowling.

