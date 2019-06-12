Toggle Menu
Mohammad Amir confessed to spot-fixing after Shahid Afridi slapped him: Abdul Razzaqhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/mohammad-amir-confessed-to-spot-fixing-after-shahid-afridi-slapped-him-abdul-razzaq/

Mohammad Amir confessed to spot-fixing after Shahid Afridi slapped him: Abdul Razzaq

Former Pakistan fast-bowler Abdul Razzaq has revealed how former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi reacted to news of Mohammad Amir's involvement in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal in 2010.

Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Amir World Cup 2019, Mohammad Amir 3/26, Mohammad Amir bowling, ICC World Cup 2019, Pakistan vs West Indies, West Indies vs Pakistan
Mohammad Amir celebrates after taking Chris Gayle’s wicket (Source: Reuters)

Mohammad Amir had confessed to spot-fixing only after then ODI skipper Shahid Afridi slapped the fast bowler while Salman Butt was involved in corruption much before Pakistan’s ill-fated tour of England in 2010, claimed former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq.

Spilling the beans on the scandal which tarnished the image of Pakistan cricket, Razzaq narrated the Aamir incident while speaking to the GNN news channel.

“He (Afridi) told me to leave the room but after a while I heard the sound of a slap and then Aamir told the whole truth,” Razzaq said.

The all-rounder also blamed the then PCB set-up for bringing bad name to Pakistan cricket.

Advertising

“I thought instead of going to the ICC to prove its efficiency, the PCB should have instead directly taken the three players to task despite their denials and sent them back home on some pretext. They should have banned them for a year or so. In the end by not doing this, the PCB spoilt the image of Pakistan cricket worldwide.”

Razzaq, 39, also claimed that Butt was deliberately getting out and playing dot balls much before the scandal broke out in England.

“I shared my concerns with Afridi but he said it is just my Waham (misconception) and nothing is wrong. But when I was batting with Salman Butt during a match of the World T20 in West Indies, I was convinced he was letting down the team.”
Razzaq recalled he told Butt to take a single and give him the strike but he did not pay heed to his advise.

“I was surprised when he refused this strategy. When I realised what he was up to (something) I told him strictly to give me the strike. Yet every over he deliberately played two or three balls and then gave me strike. I got upset and felt the pressure and got out.”

Butt, Aamir and Muhammad Asif were the three players eventually banned for a minimum of five years in early 2011 by the ICC’s anti-corruption tribunal after they were first suspended in September 2010.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

All three have now returned to playing cricket after completing their five-year bans. But only Aamir has been considered and picked for the Pakistan national team and is presently competing in the World Cup.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 World Cup 2019 Points Table: ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Points Table, Team Standings, Ranking, Net Run Rate
2 Australia vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019 Live Score: Mohammad Amir gets rid of Aaron finch after solid opening stand
3 Battle between Michael Holding and ICC over censoring commentators: How it has played out