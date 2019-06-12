Toggle Menu
World Cup 2019: Mohammad Amir’s career-best pulls Pakistan out of trouble vs Australia

Mohammad Amir's figures of 5-30 are the best by a Pakistan seamer in a World Cup since Wasim Akram's 5-28 against Namibia in 2003.

Mohammad Amir picked up a career-best 5/30. (Source: Reuters)

Mohammad Amir’s career-best 5/30 pulled Pakistan out of trouble versus Australia as the Kangaroos went from 146/0 in the 23rd over to 307 all out in the 49th over in match 17 of the ICC World Cup 2019. Amir’s figures of 5-30 are the best by a Pakistan seamer in a World Cup since Wasim Akram’s 5-28 against Namibia in 2003.

Batting first, Australia looked set for a mammoth total thanks to David Warner’s century, but Amir’s five-wicket haul brought the men in green back into the contest as the batting side bowled out for 307. While the rest of the bowlers were being carted around, Amir held the fort at one end. Amir conceded just one boundary in his 10 overs spell and none off his last 41 balls. 10-2-30-5 is also the most economical ten-over spell by a Pakistan pacer in four years.

Amir’s impact can also be judged by the fact that Australia scored 165/2 in the first 25 overs and then could only manage 142/8 in the final 25 overs. Amir stuck to his line and generated extra bounce and movement from the pitch to dismiss Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, Usman Khawaja, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc.

Best figures for Amir in ODIs:
– 5/30 vs Aus, Taunton 2019
– 4/28 vs SL, Colombo RPS 2009
– 3/16 vs Ind, Oval 2017
– 3/24 vs WI, Jo’burg 2009

