Mitchell Starc breaks 12-year record for most wickets at a single World Cup

Mitchell Starc and Joe Root broke two all-time World Cup records during the England vs Australia World Cup semifinal on Thursday.

Mitchell Starc celebrates taking the wicket of Jonny Bairstow during the World Cup semifinal at Edgbaston on Thursday (Reuters Photo)

Mitchell Starc broke a 12-year record held by Glenn Mcgrath for taking the most wickets at a single World Cup during the semifinal between England and Australia at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Thursday. He dismissed Jonny Bairstow, taking his wickets tally for this World Cup to 27.

The record for taking most wickets in a single World Cup was previously held by Glenn Mcgrath, for taking 26 wickets in the 2007 World Cup.

Starc is the leading wicket-taker at this World Cup by a fair distance. Mustafizur Rahman of Bangladesh is second on this list, with 20 wickets. Lockie Ferguson, who will play in Sunday’s final for New Zealand, is third, with 18 wickets.

In the first innings, Joe Root also broke an all-time World Cup record. His catch to dismiss Pat Cummins was his 12th catch of this World Cup, which is a new record for most catches by a fielder at a single edition.

The record for most catches at a World Cup was previously held by Ricky Ponting, who had taken 11 catches in the 2003 World Cup.

