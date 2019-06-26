WATCH: Mitchell Starc castles Ben Stokes with ‘ball of the tournament’

Toggle Menu
Mitchell Starc dismissed Ben Stokes with one of the best deliveries of the tournament.

Mitchell Starc castled Ben Stokes. (AP Photo)

Mitchell Starc castled Ben Stokes with one of the best yorkers that an individual can ever see. It was no wonder that his lethal delivery set social media abuzz with netizens deeming it as the ‘ball of the tournament.’

Stokes was well set on 89 and something special was needed to get rid of him and Starc bowled a corker of a yorker which tailed back in from outside off, at 145 KPH.

The southpaw failed to get his bat down in time and the off pole was hit. A disappointed Stokes kicked his bat in disgust.

Since the last World Cup, nobody has attempted to bowl more yorkers than Starc. On average, every eighth ball he has bowled since then has been a yorker.

According to CricViz’s Model, that Starc yorker had a Wicket Probability of 22%, according to ball-tracking data. No other delivery bowled today was as likely to take a wicket

