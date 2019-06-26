Mitch McClenaghan reveals how Ben Cutting motivated Jason Behrendorff before England game

Toggle Menu
The former New Zealand bowler shared a chat between the two Mumbai Indian teammates ahead of the Australia vs England game where Behrendorff took five wickets.

Australia's Jason Behrendorff
Australia’s Jason Behrendorff celebrates taking a wicket (Action Images via Reuters)

Jason Benhrendorff had a dream first outing at Lord’s on Tuesday in the game against England with a five-wicket haul. Turns out though he had some motivation to do well from IPL teammate Ben Cutting.

Mumbai Indians and former New Zealand bowler Mitch McClenaghan revealed a chat between Cutting and Behrendorff ahead of the game in which the Australian bowler was told to take five wickets or risk losing a watch that he was to get. After the match, Benhrendorff responded to the message from Cutting.

Behrendorff played five games in his first IPL for the Mumbai team, which went on to win the IPL. He played in five IPL matches and took five wickets conceding 165 runs.

McClenaghan also cheekily tweeted that it was now possible that Behrendorff could now get a sponsorship deal from Omega.

The 29-year-old left arm Benhrendorff meant business from the moment he took the new ball and dismissed James Vince for nought with the second delivery of the innings. The fast bowler had made his World Cup debut against Sri Lanka at The Oval only 10 days earlier, claiming his first wicket of the tournament, and took the place of Nathan Coulter-Nile at Lord’s.

