World Cup 2019: Michael Vaughan draws flak from Indian fans over ICC’s Virat Kohli tweet

To everyone's surprise, England's former skipper Michael Vaughan found ICC tweeting Virat Kohli's portrait as partial. He shared Kohli's portrait saying, "Nothing like impartiality!!!"

Former England Skipper Michael Vaughan finds himself at the center of a controversy.
(Source: Twitter)

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is hailed as indisputably world’s number 1 batsman across the cricket formats. And that makes India the favourites for lifting the World Cup 2019 trophy in England. Meanwhile, in a build-up to India vs South Africa clash on Wednesday, ICC tweeted a portrait depicting Virat Kohli as the king. At the back, a board displays India as two-time ICC cricket world cup winners in 1983 and 2011. While another board showing Virat Kohli as number 1 ODI batsman.

ICC’s tweet created a stir among the twitterati as Virat Kohli’s fan bombarded with innumerable comments hailing him. But to everyone’s surprise, England’s former skipper Michael Vaughan found ICC’s tweet as partial. He shared Kohli’s picture saying, “Nothing like impartiality!!!”

Now Indian fans unleashed their fury on Vaughan. One user said, “What’s wrong with the post, Kohli is the best and he deserves it.” Another user found Vaughan’s partiality in it.

Now annoyed Vaughan could not hold his nerves and angrily reacted to another tweet by saying, “Oh shut up you idiot.” Having seen people’s angry reactions, ICC also added more to Michael Vaughan’s woes. ICC replied by posting two screenshots showing Virat Kohli’s ICC ODI rankings and his hat-trick at the ICC awards. Kohli has been ICC Test Cricketer of the Year, ODI cricketer of the year and ICC Men’s cricketer of the year.

Interestingly, the portrait has been sketched by Phil Galloway who is a well-known contemporary fine and digital artist based in Cheshire, UK. He specializes in pencil and digital portraits with a focus on expressive realism.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

