Toggle Menu
Live Scorecard
278/5 (43.3)
England
vs
348/8 (50.0)
Pakistan
Full Scorecard Commentary
Michael Vaughan takes a subtle dig at England’s sloppy fielding against Pakistanhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/michael-vaughan-takes-a-subtle-dig-at-englands-fielding-against-pakistan-5763174/

Michael Vaughan takes a subtle dig at England’s sloppy fielding against Pakistan

In a recent episode of talk show, What the duck, Vaughan accepted that he was not a good fielder and often try to hide himself in the field.

Jason Roy dropped Mohammad Hafeez’s catch when he was batting on 14 (Source: Reuters)

England’s fielding is considered one of the best in the world looking at how they have performed on the field over the years. However, the host team gave away too many runs because of poor fielding in the World Cup 2019 match against Pakistan on Monday at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Witnessing the sloppy fielding of the Englishmen, former captain Michael Vaughan took a dig at Eoin Morgan’s men.

In a recent episode of talk show, What the duck, Vaughan accepted that he was not a good fielder and often try to hide in the field. The 44-year-old also admitted being nervous for the home team after Pakistan put on a gigantic total in the first innings.

Jason Roy, who usually manages to pull off spectacular catches dropped a sitter on the first ball of the 25th over. Roy gave Mohammad Hafeez a second life when he was batting on 14 trying to build a partnership with Babar Azam. Hafeez went on to score a fiery 84 off 62 deliveries helping Pakistan breach the 300-run mark easily.

On four occasions, England players misfielded letting Pakistan batsmen off the hook when they should have applied pressure. Even Chris Woakes misfielded once in the match. However, Woakes was exceptional in the field taking four catches in the innings including a spectacular one to dismiss Imam-ul-Haq.

In the death overs, English fielders gave away runs by unnecessary overthrowing the ball costing them extra five runs.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 World Cup 2019: Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal likely to start off in the opener against South Africa
2 World Cup 2019: Lasith Malinga preaches Sri Lankan patience in ‘must-win’ Afghanistan clash
3 Watch: MS Dhoni in all-out attack mode, KL Rahul turns defensive in net session