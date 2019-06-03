Michael Vaughan takes a subtle dig at England’s sloppy fielding against Pakistan

England’s fielding is considered one of the best in the world looking at how they have performed on the field over the years. However, the host team gave away too many runs because of poor fielding in the World Cup 2019 match against Pakistan on Monday at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Witnessing the sloppy fielding of the Englishmen, former captain Michael Vaughan took a dig at Eoin Morgan’s men.

England have fielded to my standard … !!!! #CWC19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) 3 June 2019

In a recent episode of talk show, What the duck, Vaughan accepted that he was not a good fielder and often try to hide in the field. The 44-year-old also admitted being nervous for the home team after Pakistan put on a gigantic total in the first innings.

I will admit it … slightly nervous … The other Pakistan have arrived … !!! #CWC19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) 3 June 2019

Jason Roy, who usually manages to pull off spectacular catches dropped a sitter on the first ball of the 25th over. Roy gave Mohammad Hafeez a second life when he was batting on 14 trying to build a partnership with Babar Azam. Hafeez went on to score a fiery 84 off 62 deliveries helping Pakistan breach the 300-run mark easily.

Advertising

On four occasions, England players misfielded letting Pakistan batsmen off the hook when they should have applied pressure. Even Chris Woakes misfielded once in the match. However, Woakes was exceptional in the field taking four catches in the innings including a spectacular one to dismiss Imam-ul-Haq.

In the death overs, English fielders gave away runs by unnecessary overthrowing the ball costing them extra five runs.