World Cup 2019: Michael Vaughan calls Jonny Bairstow’s mindset ‘negative, pathetic’

After Jonny Bairstow’s said that people are waiting for England to fail, retired English captain Michael Vaughan bashed him for his comments and called his mindset “pathetic and Negative.” The hosts of 2019 World cup have lost three out their seven games and are yet to qualify for the semi-finals. They next take on India who are currently ranked number one in ODIs and are yet to be defeated in ICC World cup 2019.

Vaughan added that England team has not had the kind of support it has now and it is Bairstow and the England team that has disappointed. The 44-year-old further said that it wasn’t the media’s fault that England has lost three games. Early upsets against Pakistan, Sri Lanka and a through loss against Australia has put England’s in a difficult position wherein they must win both of their remaining encounters to ensure a semi-final spot. After India England will play Kane Williamson’s New Zealand. Interestingly, England has not defeated New Zealand or India in World Cup games since 1992.

Vaughan tweeted, “How wrong can @jbairstow21 be. Never has England team had so much support but it’s you and your team that has disappointed Jonny .. WIN 2 games and you are in the semis .. With this negative, pathetic mindset I am concerned though .. it’s not the media’s fault you have lost 3 games .. !!!.”

How wrong can @jbairstow21 be .. Never has England team had so much support but it’s you and your team that has disappointed Jonny .. WIN 2 games and you are in the semis .. With this negative, pathetic mindset I… https://t.co/olrefg6IFP — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 28, 2019

England’s inform opener Jason Roy has been out due to a hamstring injury and in his absence James Vince and Jonny Bairstow have failed to provide Good starts at the top. Jason Roy is expected to be back for the game against India. England will draw confidence from the fact that England won the bilateral series against India in last year. India too is deprived of their first choice opener in Shikhar Dhawan who has been ruled out due to thumb fracture but in his absence, Kl Rahul has provided the Indian team with decent starts.