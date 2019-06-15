Toggle Menu
World Cup 2019: Michael Vaughan picks his all-time India-Pakistan combined XI

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli make it into Vaughan's India-Pakistan combined XI, but some others like Kapil Dev and Saeed Anwar have not made it into the team.

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan (File Photo)

With India and Pakistan set to clash at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester on Sunday, the anticipation surrounding World Cup 2019 is at an all-time high. Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has thrown his hat into the ring in selecting all-time combined XI between India and Pakistan players in the ODI format.

As can be expected, Vaughan’s picks drew complete agreement from almost nobody. Some pointed to how it was criminal to leave out Kapil Dev from such an XI, while some others mentioned Saeed Anwar in similar breath.

Vaughan, who was not pleased with ICC’s tweet honouring Virat Kohli recently, has included the current India skipper in his XI.

He has named Dhoni as the skipper of this team.

This is how Vaughan’s all-time India-Pakistan combined XI looks:

Sachin Tendulkar
Virender Sehwag
Virat Kohli
Inzamam ul Haq
Javed Miandad
MS Dhoni (captain and wicketkeeper)
Imran Khan
Wasim Akram
Anil Kumble
Jasprit Bumrah
Waqar Younis

“This would make for a formidable side in any format of the game. Even better than the Aussies of the late 90’s and early 2000,” read one comment on Vaughan’s tweet.

