One of the most thrilling World Cup finals ever was played out at Lord's on Sunday between England and New Zealand. Here is how the media in the two countries reported the result.

The Times front page on Monday, the day after England won the World Cup

Newspaper pages were colourful on Monday, the day after England won the 2019 World Cup courtesy an unbelievably thrilling win against New Zealand at Lord’s. The match started later than scheduled because of a rain delay, took longer than usual to finish because of slow over rate in the second innings and furthermore needed a Super Over, but printing presses were put on hold and deadlines extended around the world as Ben Stokes played a Herculean innings to take his side home.

This is how media in England and New Zealand reported the World Cup final:

In New Zealand of course, it was way past midnight by the time the World Cup final ended for newspapers. Online media outlets initially responded with disappointment on Sunday night, but the disappointment had turned to outrage over the rules and the umpires’ faulty interpretation of them by Monday afternoon.

“End of the World! Black Caps lose by zero runs,” screamed a headline in the New Zealand Herald website after the defeat.

The homepage of New Zealand Herald’s website on Monday afternoon

