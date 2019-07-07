Australia call up Matthew Wade, Mitchell Marsh as injury cover for World Cup 2019 semis

Australia have called wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade and allrounder Mitchell Marsh into its squad ahead of the Cricket World Cup semifinals as injury cover for Usman Khawaja and Marcus Stoinis.

Khawaja, the No. 3 batsman, is expected to miss the semifinal match against England at Edgbaston on Thursday after injuring his left hamstring in the group-stage loss to South Africa on Saturday. Marcus Stoinis, an allrounder, aggravated a side injury that bothered him earlier in the tournament.

Wade and Marsh had been on duty with Australia’s `A’ side in Brighton, southern England.

“Australia A arrived at Arundel for today’s (Sunday’s) four-day clash with Sussex short two players after wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade and all-rounder Mitch Marsh were called up as cover to Australia’s World Cup squad,” a Cricket Australia statement read.

“The injury setbacks to Usman Khawaja (hamstring) and Marcus Stoinis (side) suffered in Australia’s dramatic loss to South Africa in Manchester has seen the selectors draft in Wade and Marsh.

“They left Brighton this morning for Birmingham, the destination of Australia’s blockbuster semi-final show with tournament hosts England on Thursday.

“Both Khawaja and Stoinis are set to undergo scans today before their future in the World Cup is determined, with both players still officially a part of Australia’s 15-man Cup squad at this stage.

“However, it appears Khawaja’s hamstring injury looks likely to rule the left-hander out for the rest of Australia’s campaign.”