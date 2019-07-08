Match made in (rainy) heaven

The business end of the World Cup is here, with a last-minute twist to the semifinal line-up, thanks to South Africa winning against Australia and flipping the playoffs.

Advertising

Sun rains down on Eng hopes: How can you not trust The Sun when it comes to predicting rains? The reputed rag has delivered the bad news for everyone on planet cricket, except, of course, the Australians. UK’s favourite Peeping Tom, the sensationalist tabloid, The Sun, has poured a cloud-full of cold water over the World Cup. The heart-breaking headline that desperately fights to get noticed on sports pages that have the typically Sun stories about “England’s Lionesses’ BAPS (that’s boyfriends and partners)” and “Brazilian referee receives proposal to work as escort after viral video” says: “RAIN PAIN: England facing World Cup washout with Australia going through if rain stops play… and forecast is drizzly.” Once the pain of the semi-final setback at Edgbaston kicks in, comes the second blow: Eoin Morgan’s men could be knocked out of the tournament without a ball being bowled should the weather intervene.

The ICC rules say that two wash outs means the team higher up on the league table makes the cut. In other words, Australia, after profusely thanking weather gods, would move to London to play either India or New Zealand in the final since they were better placed than the hosts. This would easily be England sports’ most traumatic heart-break – much brutal than the kick in the gut they regularly receive from their footballers or the choke they have so often suffered when sprawled on the Henman Hill.

For the Barmy Army this would be a dagger straight through their heart that has been pounding furiously this last one week. The MCC members would be gritting their teeth while collecting their golden-red stripped blazers from the dry cleaner contemplating the very bright possibility of watching the Aussies at Lord’s this Sunday. Even for the neutrals, the clash of the Ashes rival in the semi-final doesn’t seem right. Here are more details about the story that has two screen shots from a weather website that shows lots of clouds and rains on the match day, Thursday, and also reserve day, Friday. If it helps, the caption for the Thursday graphic says: “The weather forecast for Thursday looks worryingly drizzly”. And for Friday, it is — “The reserve day looks set to be even wetter in a real worry for England.” No but can you trust The Sun? In England, maybe you can’t.

***

Advertising

Early exchanges: The junior days were when Virat Kohli spat his dibbly dobblies. Innocuous though his bowling action was and harmless his projectiles seemed, he was quite resourceful. He purchased four wickets in the 2008 U-19 World Cup, none as vital as Kane Williamson’s in the semifinal. Williamson, ever-so-cool even back in those days, threatened to stroll away with the match until Kohli decided to bring himself on. The New Zealand skipper played him with the same composure he exuded these days, before Kohli set him up.

The latter bottled him up with a spate of off-stump deliveries before he slipped a full ball on the leg-side with “considerable in-drift” as Cricinfo’s ball-by-ball commentary notes. Williamson, trying to work him down the legside, over-balanced himself, lost the footing, missed the ball and was stumped. Shreevats Goswami’s nimble stumping was appreciated but the Wisden reporter was smitten by Kohli’s smarts. He wrote: “Kohli, though at best military-medium pacer, the sort of bowler Williamson might have played day in and out in his country, demonstrated shrewdness. It could be a valuable asset as his career progresses. Williamson, though promising enough a batsman he is, has to ensure that he doesn’t throw away his wickets. Not to a leg-side-bound ball.”

Kohli picked one more wicket, that of number four batsman Fraser Colson, beating him for pace (yes to read it right). Combined with his 43 in a low-scoring match, he was a straightforward man-of-the-match pick. But Williamson wasn’t finished. He exacted revenge on Kohli with a blinding catch at short cover, “plucking the ball inches off the ground” as the commentary gushed. The Wisden report listed it as “one of the catches of the tournament,” before portending greatness for both. What caught their eyes was the batsmen’s cover-driving penchant. “Their driving was a feast for the eyes. Wiliamson elegant and classical, Kohli wristy and punchy. Both seem ready for international cricket.” Kohli did, two months later. Williamson waited for two more years, but there’s no denying that both have emerged as batting talismans of their teams. And haven’t cover-driving charmed the world?

***

Mind games begins: Few are good at mind games and banter than the Australians. And it hasn’t taken them long to train their guns on the Englishmen. Reports in Australian media are flush with praise for England but each comes with an asterisk mark. Take, for example, this one in The Sydney Morning Herald: “Australia may be the defending champions but England were the pre-tournament favourites as they boast a formidable — but still questionable — batting line-up when conditions suit their style.” The report goes on to wonder if “England batting line-up contained a bunch of bully boys who only thrived in favourable conditions.”

This question was then posed to Nathan Lyon, who wasted little time in joining the bandwagon. “It’s all on them. It’s their World Cup to lose, if you ask me. We have nothing to lose, we only have stuff to gain,” Lyon has been quoted as saying. There’s concern over Australia’s confidence taking a hit following the defeat to South Africa and playing at a venue – Edgbaston – where they haven’t played in this World Cup. There’s just one regret from the stinging defeat, though. “They squandered the opportunity to take on a limping New Zealand in the semifinals.”

***

Could’ve been Ind vs Pak semis: Table-toppers India would be licking their lips at the prospect of facing New Zealand in the World Cup semis. Despite losing three matches on the trot, Black Caps will be no pushovers. But Virat Kohli will admit that they pose as far less daunting opponents than Pakistan in a high octane World Cup knock-out match. With a bit of luck, and perhaps, a slight tweak in the rules, Pakistan could well have overtaken Kiwis for the fourth spot in the points table. It was their inferior net run rate that saw them finish fifth, even though they had accrued the same number of wins and losses as Kane Williamson’s team.

Not surprisingly, Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur was critical of the net run-rate tiebreaker rule and suggested an overhaul in a round-robin format. He believed that it would have been fairer to split two teams tied with the same number of wins and losses on who-beat-who basis. Had this rule been implemented, Pakistan would have progressed as they defeated New Zealand in their league encounter at Edgbaston. “I would certainly have liked them to consider head-to-head because then we’d be in the semifinal…I do think it needs a look. I think amount of wins, head to head, and then if there’s three teams all together, then I think net run rate can sort it out,” Arthur said. Kohli, though, will not be complaining.

***

Tightening of Noose Zealand: Except for runs, Colin Munro got everything right when he spoke at the start of the World Cup. “The guys can keep talking about Australia and India, but we will sneak in as the third or fourth favourite and see what happens thereafter,” he had said before the start of the campaign. This sneaking in on the back of three losses to Pakistan, Australia and England, has seen bookmakers hand the Black Caps odds that make them distant outsiders going into the semifinal – placed at $9 to win the Cup. India was $2.90 favourites to win the World Cup, with England at $3 and Australia at $3.40. Black Caps have won only 1 of their 7 semifinals.

South Africa’s little parting gift to NZ by shuffling around the semis lineup was ensuring NZ ended with their longest odds of the tournament in the semifinal – installed at $3.26, with India at $1.36. While the BlackCaps twitter handle got cheeky as South Africa strangled Australia’s efforts to finish tops and flipped the playoffs order (“We see you @BCCI & can’t wait for our @cricketworldcup Semi Final on Tuesday in Manchester ?? #BACKTHEBLACKCAPS” they posted with a picture of Kane Williamson snapping at the heels of Kohli and Sharma from an old match), doom was evocatively widespread.

Coach Gary Stead’s job is to stay optimistic in this situation where neither fans nor press are particularly hopeful. “We haven’t played our best cricket, but we’ve also played some very good cricket at times. We just need to try and put a complete performance together. If we want to be the best, we’ve got to show that we can stand up and find a way and fight against these guys as well. I have no doubts the capabilities are there in our side. From here, anything can happen when you’re two games away,” Stead said. “Stead is right – anything could happen. But 44 years of history suggests a Black Caps World Cup triumph is unlikely to be one of them,” NZ Herald sulked.

NZ Herald have dredged up the most gloomy stat: 16 teams have come into the knockout stage of the World Cup off the back of a loss – and none of those sides have ever won the World Cup. That’s 44 years of melancholy alongwith their perennial despair of “just 4.5 million people.”

Advertising

The two sides haven’t met at a World Cup since 2003, after their group stage clash in Nottingham was washed out last month, and the lurching campaign has left noone upbeat. Here’s a few numbers that might cheer them up: Trent Boult has 5, 3 and 4 wickets in the last three games against India, NZ’s chokehold on oppositions is between overs 11 and 40 (according to ICC stats) with Kiwi bowlers conceding just 4.74 runs per over, and boasting the best bowling average of 28.63 wkts apiece – which could nicely slide in with India’s middle order wobbles. “Colin De Grandhomme has proven tough to get away and Lockie Ferguson’s pace packs a punch, so India’s customary gradual acceleration might be stunted at Old Trafford,” the ICC claims. Nay, hopes.