Toggle Menu
Bangladesh confident of beating anyone at World Cup: Mashrafe Mortazahttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/mashrafe-mortaza-bangladesh-vs-australia-5789187/

Bangladesh confident of beating anyone at World Cup: Mashrafe Mortaza

Bangladesh overhauled West Indies' total of 321 with 51 balls to spare on Monday. They also beat South Africa and lie fifth in the standings, well in contention for a semi-final spot with four matches to go.

Mashrafe Mortaza feels bowlers have to step up against Australia (Source: AP) 

Bangladesh’s outstanding run chase against West Indies has given them the confidence to beat any team in the World Cup, captain Mashrafe Mortaza said ahead of Thursday’s clash with in-form Australian at Trent Bridge.

Bangladesh overhauled West Indies’ total of 321 with 51 balls to spare on Monday. They also beat South Africa and lie fifth in the standings, well in contention for a semi-final spot with four matches to go.

“That was a must-win game for us to stay in the tournament. I know a few players in our dressing-room who believe we can beat anybody,” Mashrafe told reporters on Wednesday.

“Again, Australia is very difficult (to beat) but it’s not impossible. If you have a good start you never know, so let’s see.”

Advertising

Bangladesh’s one-day international record against Australia has been poor, however, with only one win in 21 games against the defending champions who have won four of their first five games.

Australia fast bowlers Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins have taken a combined 24 wickets in the World Cup and Mashrafe said Bangladesh will be wary of them.

“I think the Australian bowling attack has a lot of variation,” Mashrafe said. “They have Pat Cummins, who can bowl with a change of pace. I think they have some good spinners. There’s Nathan Lyon (and Adam) Zampa.

“So it won’t be easy like the other matches but confidence is the main thing… If we took that confidence into the ground and deliver to our best, you never know.”

Bangladesh will count on all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who is the tournament’s leading scorer with 384 runs, and Mashrafe said the rest of the team must take a cue from his match-winning performances.

“Shakib is brilliant,” Mashrafe added. “Hopefully, he’ll keep going. The way he’s playing, I think we need to support him well as a team.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

“(The) bowlers have to step up a little bit with what Shakib is doing. It’s going to be a good batting track. Our bowlers have to… bowl really well to restrict the Australians.”

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Luis Enrique resigns as Spain coach for personal reasons
2 Preview: Wary of Shakib Al Hasan, Australia face resurgent Bangladesh in World Cup
3 Rohit Sharma’s career took off after 2011 World Cup snub, says former coach Dinesh Lad