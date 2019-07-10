‘The moment when India lost the match’: Martin Guptill’s terrific throw to run out MS Dhoni

Martin Guptill produced one of the best throws in World Cup history to run out MS Dhoni and help New Zealand beat India by 18 runs in the first semifinal. Dhoni fell inches short of the crease in what could be his final World Cup match for India.

With 25 runs needed off 10 balls, Dhoni attempted a quick double but Guptill sent a missile direct throw to get Dhoni out. That was the final nail on the coffin for India who fell short in the end.

Guptill has had a poor outing with the bat but has made amends with an electric performance on the field.

Most runs saved in this WC:

41 Jadeja (2 Games)

34 Guptill (9 Games)

32 Maxwell (9 Games)

27 Stoinis (7 Games)

27 Cottrell (9 Games)