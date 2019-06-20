Watch: Martin Guptill’s hits own wicket, makes unwanted record

New Zealand were cruising in their run chase against South Africa on Wednesday when Martin Guptill’s dismissal triggered a mini-collapse of sorts. Batting comfortably on 35, Guptill brought up the ‘zing bails’ discussion on social media again with his unusual dismissal.

Advertising

The right-handed batsmen figured out that the zing bails do work when he got out after dislodging his own wicket with a 360 degree turn into a pull shot. Guptill slipped a bit while trying to take off for a single and dislodged the bails in the process. He walked off to the Pavillion with a sheepish smile on his face.

With this bizarre dismissal, Guptill became the first New Zealand Batsman to be dismissed by hitting his own wickets in the history of Cricket World Cup. The Black Caps managed to successfully chase down the target, thanks to the heroics of Kane Williamson and Collin De Grandhome, but the manner in which Guptill was dismissed that became the talk of the day.

An unfortunate dismissal for Martin Guptill in Wednesday’s game! (Don’t miss that reaction from #FafDuPlessis!)#CWC19 | #NZvSA pic.twitter.com/NWxByjDjm9 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) 20 June 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Fans watching the thrilling encounter saw the funny side to this dismissal as zing bails have refused to move on many occasions in this world cup. Here are some of the reactions:

Faf du Plessis’s reaction sums up all that is wrong with South African cricket at this year’s World Cup. #NZvSA #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/HERroMJEIs — spareticket (@spareticket3) 19 June 2019

Bails : We don’t get dislodged.

Martin Guptill : Watch me do a 360 on you.#NZvSA #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/ipW78TpVyu — spareticket (@spareticket3) 19 June 2019

New Zealand ended up winning the match by four wickets.