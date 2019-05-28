World Cup 2019: Marriage has improved my captaincy, says Virat Kohli

The 30-year-old Indian captain, Virat Kohli, who has always been open about his relationship and marriage with Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, has said how his marriage has moulded him into becoming a more responsible person, both on and off the pitch.

Virushka, as the internet termed the pair during their grand wedding ceremony in Italy in December 2017, has always been in the eye of the media. Speaking at the captain’s media day in London, Kohli claimed that marriage has improved him as a leader of the cricket team.

“You become more responsible (after marriage). It’s very different from the responsibility you had in your life. You start understanding things much better and you start putting things into perspective a lot more,” he said.

“I have become a lot more responsible. That helps you in captaincy as well. It’s only improved my captaincy and me as a human being and as a player,” Kohli replied on being asked how it is to lead a team before and after getting married.

The Indian captain scored 47 against Bangladesh in India’s second warm-up match in Sofia Gardens at Cardiff, after failing to get runs under his belt in the first warm-up game against New Zealand.

Although the World Cup commences from May 30, India start their campaign on June 5 against South Africa in Southampton, and it remains to be seen whether Kohli and his men can make 1.3 billion dreams come true.