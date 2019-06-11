Marcus Stoinis ruled out of Pakistan game, Mitchell Marsh called to fill in

Marcus Stoinis has been ruled out of Pakistan game scheduled to be played in Taunton on Wednesday due to a side strain. All-rounder Mitchell Marsh has been called in as cover for Stoinis.

“(We’re) not exactly sure on how many games he’ll miss. That’s why Mitch is flying over. It’s still being assessed. Over the next couple of days we’ll have a clearer picture on what that looks like,” Australian skipper Aaron Finch told cricket.com.au.

Stoinis has been an integral part of Australian lineup. The 29-year-old has been handy with the ball taking three wickets in three games in the World Cup 2019 so far. With the bat Stoinis has struggled, scoring just 19 runs from two innings, including a duck against India in the mammoth run chase.

On the other hand, Marsh has not played a single ODI since January 28, 2018, as Stoinis has been the first choice all-rounder for Australia. The 27-year-old Marsh has taken 44 wickets and scored 1,428 runs in 53 ODIs at an average of 35.70.

Marsh, an all-rounder from Perth, was part of Australia’s World Cup-winning squad in 2015. He played three games, picking five wickets and scoring 31 runs.

Australia have won two of the three matches they’ve played in the World Cup so far. The Finch-led side failed to chase a target of 353 against India on Sunday losing the match by 36 runs.