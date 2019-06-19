Toggle Menu
Man files petition seeking ban on Pakistan squad after loss to Indiahttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/man-files-petition-seeking-ban-on-pakistan-squad-after-loss-to-india/

Man files petition seeking ban on Pakistan squad after loss to India

A disheartened fan has demanded that the entire selection committee along with its chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq be dissolved. The petitioner has chosen to remain anonymous and not disclose his identity. Officials of Pakistan cricket board have been summoned in response to the petition.

icc world cup 2019, icc world cup 2019 pakistan, sarfaraz khan, icc world cup, india vs pakistan icc world cup 2019, pakistan cricket board, PCB, Ban pak squad, ban pakistan squad, Ehsan Mani, Wasim akram
Pakistan’s captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, centre, and teammates leave at the end of India’s innings during the Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester, England on Sunday. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

After a heavy loss to India, a disheartened Pakistani fan has filed a petition seeking a ban on the squad and selection committee. This comes after India defeated Pakistan for the Seventh straight time in ICC World Cup matches.

Pakistan cricket team is facing heavy backlash and criticism back at home after their 89 run defeat. with just one win out of five matches, Pakistan is placed at the 9th position in the points table. A defeat in their next match against South Africa will end their World Cup campaign.

As reported by SAMAA news channel, the petitioner has demanded that the entire selection committee along with its chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq be dissolved. The petitioner has chosen to remain anonymous and not disclose his identity. Officials of Pakistan cricket board have been summoned in response to the petition.

As per another set of reports by Geo News, PCB is expected to make overhaul in the team’s management. Head coach Mickey Arthur, team manager Talat Ali and Bowling coach Azhar Mahmood are all expected to be sacked. The entire selection committee can also be dismissed, the report further added.

Watch IE Video-

Advertising

Managing director of Pakistan cricket board Wasim Khan has cut short his trip and will be attending the governing board meeting.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani had called Sarfaraz Khan and had assured him that the entire nation stands behind him and his team. The nation expects improved performance in the upcoming matches, Mani added.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 PCB chief calls skipper Sarfaraz after loss to India, asks to focus on matches ahead
2 No easy game in World Cup, Kohli tells Wasim Akram on India-Afghanistan match
3 New Zealand vs South Africa Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019: New Zealand win toss, elect to field against South Africa