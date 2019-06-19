Man files petition seeking ban on Pakistan squad after loss to India

After a heavy loss to India, a disheartened Pakistani fan has filed a petition seeking a ban on the squad and selection committee. This comes after India defeated Pakistan for the Seventh straight time in ICC World Cup matches.

Pakistan cricket team is facing heavy backlash and criticism back at home after their 89 run defeat. with just one win out of five matches, Pakistan is placed at the 9th position in the points table. A defeat in their next match against South Africa will end their World Cup campaign.

As reported by SAMAA news channel, the petitioner has demanded that the entire selection committee along with its chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq be dissolved. The petitioner has chosen to remain anonymous and not disclose his identity. Officials of Pakistan cricket board have been summoned in response to the petition.

As per another set of reports by Geo News, PCB is expected to make overhaul in the team’s management. Head coach Mickey Arthur, team manager Talat Ali and Bowling coach Azhar Mahmood are all expected to be sacked. The entire selection committee can also be dismissed, the report further added.

Managing director of Pakistan cricket board Wasim Khan has cut short his trip and will be attending the governing board meeting.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani had called Sarfaraz Khan and had assured him that the entire nation stands behind him and his team. The nation expects improved performance in the upcoming matches, Mani added.