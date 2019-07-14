Watch: Lockie Ferguson takes a ripper to enter catch of the tournament contest

Lockie Ferguson took a fantastic diving low catch to get rid off England captain Eoin Morgan in the 24th over of England’s innings. Ferguson was a bit late to react but did well to get there with a dive forward, taking it inches from the ground.

Before the final, Ferguson was in an aggressive mood, talking up his team’s chances versus England.

Advertising

“With a team like that, that does throw a lot of punches, for me it’s important to throw punches back and be looking to be aggressive and take wickets,” stuff.co.nz quoted him as saying.

“My role is to come on as first change and it was nice in the India game … the boys up top took a lot of wickets to make it easier coming through the middle.

“But it is a role of mine to be aggressive and try and create chances, create wickets and put the batters under pressure.

“Fortunately I’ve been getting some wickets along the way and obviously some fantastic catches from the likes of Martin Guptill, those things always help.”