Toggle Menu
World Cup 2019: Leading Wicket Taker, Most Wickets, Top Bowlers list in WChttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/leading-wicket-taker-most-wickets-top-bowlers-list-5802546/

World Cup 2019: Leading Wicket Taker, Most Wickets, Top Bowlers list in WC

World Cup 2019 Most Wicket Takers, Leading Wicket Taker, Top Bowlers List: Leading wicket-takers at the Cricket World Cup 2019 so far.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news
World Cup 2019 Leading Wicket Taker: Starc is the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing tournament with 19 wickets.

World Cup 2019 Most Wicket Takers, Leading Wicket Taker, Top Bowlers List: After the defending champions Australia beat the hosts England in ICC Men Cricket World Cup clash on Tuesday, Mitchell Starc displaced England fast bowler Jofra Archer to become the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. Starc scalped four wickets – Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, and Adil Rashid – to take his tally to 19 wickets in the tournament so far. He is followed by Pakistan’s Mohammed Amir with six wickets at the second spot. (Leading Run Scorer)

ICC World Cup 2019 Most Wickets:

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Pakistan fans on Twitter say they’ll back India in the game against England
2 Unbeaten ton against New Zealand my best innings: Babar Azam
3 World Cup 2019: India, New Zealand games are ‘quarter-finals’ for England, says Joe Root