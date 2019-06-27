World Cup 2019: Leading Wicket Taker, Most Wickets, Top Bowlers list in WC

World Cup 2019 Most Wicket Takers, Leading Wicket Taker, Top Bowlers List: After the defending champions Australia beat the hosts England in ICC Men Cricket World Cup clash on Tuesday, Mitchell Starc displaced England fast bowler Jofra Archer to become the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. Starc scalped four wickets – Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, and Adil Rashid – to take his tally to 19 wickets in the tournament so far. He is followed by Pakistan’s Mohammed Amir with six wickets at the second spot. (Leading Run Scorer)

ICC World Cup 2019 Most Wickets: