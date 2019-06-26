World Cup 2019: David Warner leads batting charts, Rohit Sharma lone Indian in top 10

World Cup 2019 Most Runs, Leading Run Scorer, Highest Run Scorer, Top Batsman List: Australia seamers spearheaded by Mitchell Starc rattled the England batting line-up to extend their winning streak in the ongoing World Cup. Aussie skipper Aaron Finch was named the man of the match for his century but David Warner still managed to surpass his teammate to become the leading run scorer of the tournament.

Warner, who returned to the international circuit after serving a one-year suspension for his role in the infamous ball-tampering scandal, has so far amassed 500 runs in seven innings. Batting at an average of 83.33, the opener batsman has already notched up two centuries and three half-centuries.

Finch stands second on the list and is just four runs behind Warner. The 32-year-old batsman also became the second Australian captain after Ricky Ponting to smash two centuries in a single World cup edition. He along with Warner have been the spine behind Australia’s success in the batting department, providing their side with solid starts at the top.

The current number one all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is placed third. The Bangladeshi all-rounder has enjoyed a superb outing so far. With back to back hundreds and three half-centuries, Shakib has amassed 476 runs in six innings. He has been equally effective with the bowl as well and has registered ten wickets under his name.

Joe Root and Kane Williamson are at the fourth and fifth spot respectively. Rohit Sharma is the lone Indian present in the top 10 batting charts. The Indian opener, who has scored two centuries in four innings, has amassed 320 runs and is currently placed at number seven.

The other two members of the ‘fab four’ Steve Smith and Virat Kohli are yet to fire big in the tournament but have played some crucial knocks for their teams so far.