Lasith Malinga to fly home after Bangladesh game to attend funeral

Sri Lanka Cricket said the 35-year-old fast bowler would depart after the match against Bangladesh in Bristol to attend the funeral of Mrs. Kanthi Perera in Colombo on Thursday.

Lasith Malinga picked three wickets for 39 runs against Afghanistan (Source: Reuters)

Lasith Malinga will fly home for his mother-in-law’s funeral after Sri Lanka’s World Cup match against Bangladesh on Tuesday but the team are confident he will be back to face Australia at The Oval on Saturday.

“He is expected to join the team before the next World Cup game, which will be played against Australia on 15th,” SLC said in a statement.

Malinga has had a mixed World Cup so far.

He had a match to forget in the opening 10-wicket defeat by New Zealand when he conceded 46 runs in five overs without taking a wicket but bounced back with 3-39 in the 34-run victory over Afghanistan.

