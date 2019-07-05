MS Dhoni should play for another one or two years: Lasith Malinga

Amidst criticism for his slow approach in the ongoing World Cup, former India skipper MS Dhoni gets support from Sri Lankan veteran Lasith Malinga. The pacer believes that Dhoni can still play international cricket for another one or two years before handing over the responsibility to the young generation.

After the match against Afghanistan, batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar criticised Dhoni’s intent, after he struggled against Afghanistan spinners. “I felt slightly disappointed, it could have been much better. I was also not happy with the partnership between Kedar and Dhoni, it was very slow. We batted 34 overs of spin bowling and scored 119 runs. This was one area where we didn’t look comfortable at all. There was no positive intent,” Tendulkar told ‘India Today’.

Despite the heavy criticism, Malinga believes that no one will ever ‘beat’ the wicketkeeper-batsman in future and also credited Dhoni’s immense experience as the reason behind Men in Blue’s success.

“I think MS (Dhoni) should play for another one or two years. He is the best finisher in the last 10 years. I don’t think anyone can beat him in future. He has to give his experience and situation handling to all the young players. They (India) have good experience in past captain MS Dhoni. I think that’s why they are a successful team. I think they are good enough to beat any team in this competition,” Malinga told ANI.

Both India and Sri Lanka will lock horns in their final league fixture in Leeds on Saturday. Sri Lanka are already out of the semi-finals race, with just three wins in eight games. India, on the other hand, are through to the knockout stage after securing a 28-run win against Bangladesh on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old also lauded Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami for their performances in the tournament so far.

“They (Bumrah and Shami) are the most accurate bowlers. Shami is the guy who took five wickets and three wickets. Every time he gets the ball he knows how accurate it is for him. Jasprit is an experienced death overs bowler. He knows how to handle pressure situation,” Malinga said.

“I think that combination is very good for them. And I think they have two genuine good spinners. That’s why they are a well successful team. Jasprit is doing good in this world cup and I am still waiting for his five wickets in the World Cup. I fell if he gets five wickets in the semi-finals they will definitely qualify for the final,” he added.