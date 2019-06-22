Lasith Malinga breaks record for fewest matches to 50 World Cup wickets

Lasith Malinga rolled back the years to return figures of 4/43 to devastate England and inspire Sri Lanka to a 20-run victory in England on Friday. In the process, he became only the second bowler from Sri Lanka, other than Muttiah Muralitharan, to take 50 wickets in World Cup history.

Advertising

Stripped of captaincy on eve of the World Cup, not many would have given the 35-year-old warhorse to have come up with one of the best spells of the tournament so far. England, like many cricket fans, were stunned and looking at an increasingly problematic points table as Malinga roared to his second best figures on the World Cup stage.

Here are some of the records broken by the Sri Lanka team on way to the biggest upset of the World Cup so far:

# Lasith Malinga has become the quickest to take 50 wickets in World Cup history. Only four bowlers have reached the landmark of 50 World Cup wickets. While Malinga’s 50th wicket came in his 26th match, Glenn Mcgrath and Muralitharan reached the landmark in their 30th match while Wasim Akram reached it in his 34th match.

Lasith Malinga wrote yet another storied chapter of his legendary @cricketworldcup history with a match-winning spell that included his 50th overall wicket. Re-live the action here! 🙌🇱🇰#LionsRoar | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/XyVpLLZfvw — ICC (@ICC) June 21, 2019

# Lasith Malinga is the bowler who has taken the third most wickets in ODIs against England – 48 in 30 matches. Only Brett Lee (65 wickets in 37 matches) and Glenn Mcgrath (53 wickets in 33 matches) have taken more.

Advertising

# Lasith Malinga’s figures of 4/43 vs England were his second best on the World Cup stage. His best figure remains the 6/38 he returned against Kenya in 2011.

# With this win, Sri Lanka have defeated England for the fifth time in the World Cup. The head-to-head record between the two teams since 1999 now stands at 4-0 in Sri Lanka’s favour. England last beat them in the World Cup in 1999. Sri Lanka won this fixture in 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2019.

# 233 is the lowest target England have failed to chase down in the last four years in ODIs

🙌 WHAT A WIN 🙌 Sri Lanka beat the No.1-ranked ODI side!

Sri Lanka beat the #CWC19 favourites!!

Sri Lanka beat England by 20 runs at Headingley!!! #LionsRoar | #ENGvSL pic.twitter.com/yFhPYkaAxW — ICC (@ICC) June 21, 2019

# England recorded their second lowest score in the first Powerplay in the last four years against Sri Lanka – 38/2. Their lowest score was 34/4, vs Australia in 2018.

# England opener Jonny Bairstow achieved the dubious distinction of being only the fourth player from his country with two golden ducks in World Cups. Gladstone Small, Chris Lewis and Alec Stewart are the others on this list.