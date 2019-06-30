Toggle Menu
Lagaan Part 2: Netizens recall Aamir Khan’s movie before India vs England clashhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/lagaan-part-2-india-vs-england-birmingham-5807372/

Lagaan Part 2: Netizens recall Aamir Khan’s movie before India vs England clash

Social media is already abuzz with 'Lagaan' memes as Birmingham is expected to host more supporters for India than hosts England themselves.

India take on England in Birmingham on Sunday.

Sunday is no ordinary match as India take on hosts England in a crucial ICC Men Cricket World Cup 2019 match at Edgbaston in Birmingham. And ahead of the match, social media is already abuzz with ‘Lagaan’ memes as Birmingham is expected to host more supporters for the men in blue than the hosts themselves.

India, who have been unbeaten throughtout the tournament, will look to win the match in order to join Australia in the semifinals. Virat Kohli’s men, who will be seen in orange on Sunday, are at the second spot with 11 points from six games.

Fourth-placed England, on the other hand, require a win in order to survive the competition. They have eight points from seven games and face New Zealand in their last group match.

It will be a huge blow for the Eoin Morgan’s side, who were title favourites at the beginning of the tournament, if they fail to win the match against India. And that they must do in front of the noisiest, drum-banging, trumpet-blasting cricket fans in the land who will cheer every mistake by the opposition.

Advertising

India’s Bharat Army are expected to outnumber England’s Barmy Army supporters in the sellout match in what will feel like a home game for India and in contrast, away game for the hosts.

Here is the social media buzz ahead of the match:

Conditions are set to be mostly dry and spin-friendly, more to India’s advantage than England’s.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 India vs England Dream11 Team Prediction: Playing 11, Captain and Vice-Captain Prediction for IND vs Eng
2 India vs England, Birmingham Weather Forecast Today and Pitch Report: Expected to stay sunny
3 India vs England Predicted Playing 11, World Cup 2019 LIVE Updates: Lagaan reloaded