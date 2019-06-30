Lagaan Part 2: Netizens recall Aamir Khan’s movie before India vs England clash

Sunday is no ordinary match as India take on hosts England in a crucial ICC Men Cricket World Cup 2019 match at Edgbaston in Birmingham. And ahead of the match, social media is already abuzz with ‘Lagaan’ memes as Birmingham is expected to host more supporters for the men in blue than the hosts themselves.

India, who have been unbeaten throughtout the tournament, will look to win the match in order to join Australia in the semifinals. Virat Kohli’s men, who will be seen in orange on Sunday, are at the second spot with 11 points from six games.

Fourth-placed England, on the other hand, require a win in order to survive the competition. They have eight points from seven games and face New Zealand in their last group match.

It will be a huge blow for the Eoin Morgan’s side, who were title favourites at the beginning of the tournament, if they fail to win the match against India. And that they must do in front of the noisiest, drum-banging, trumpet-blasting cricket fans in the land who will cheer every mistake by the opposition.

India’s Bharat Army are expected to outnumber England’s Barmy Army supporters in the sellout match in what will feel like a home game for India and in contrast, away game for the hosts.

Here is the social media buzz ahead of the match:

Big day in WC 2019: Lagaan part 2.. The India England cricket match is unique.

For the first time since 1947, 1.2 billion Indians and 200 million Pakistanis, 150 miilion Bangladeshis and 25 million Sri Lankans will be praying for an India win!????( Recd on whatsapp) #INDvENG — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) June 30, 2019

Lagaan Part 2!

India will also wear Kit like poors again..hope they win

#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/LLiK3fj9pl — Mian Hanan (@iamMianhanan) June 30, 2019

Aaj To Pura Lagaan Vasool Kar Lenge In Goronse ???????? .. Will Be Huge Game .. It Is Going To Be Interesting .. Super Excited..Team India Will Rock Once Again .. And Qualify For Semi .. Go Team India Go ???????? #CWC19 #INDvENG …. Want To C Drastic Game ?? pic.twitter.com/8eyKInmSIp — Manali S (@Manaliiii_9999) June 30, 2019

Conditions are set to be mostly dry and spin-friendly, more to India’s advantage than England’s.